NEXT Weather: Another sticky day with fog, isolated storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Parts of Berks County are under a flash flood warning until 3 p.m. as popup storms are producing downpours.

Thursday is another hot, swampy day with high humidity. These New Orleans levels of humidity will stick around all day - when you step outside it will feel like you just stepped out of the shower.

The humidity also contributed to fog at the Jersey Shore this morning.

A Code Orange air quality alert is in effect for the north and west portions of our region including Lancaster County, Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, as well as Mercer County in New Jersey.

The reduced air quality across the region today is a result of higher temperatures combined with pollution near the surface and relatively calm winds. This recipe of conditions produces higher levels of ozone near the surface. The levels of the ozone near the surface today may result in unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups.

One of the contributors to the poor air quality Thursday is the high heat and sunshine. We're looking at a high of 92 degrees in Philadelphia, 90 in the Lehigh Valley and 80 at the Jersey Shore.

It's going to stay hot and humid into the weekend, with isolated storm chances Thursday, Friday and Saturday - Sunday looks to be the most active with storm chances. This humidity is not going away anytime soon.

Unsettled weather with a decent chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms will remain through the weekend.

A little more instability is expected on Sunday which could bring a slightly better chance for strong to severe weather. The NEXT Weather Team will continue to monitor the weekend storm chances and updated the forecast as necessary.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday : Mostly sunny. High: 91, Low: 71

Friday : PM Thunderstorms. High: 89, Low: 71

Saturday : Scattered storms. High: 82, Low: 70

Sunday : Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 69

