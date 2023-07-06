Fire destroys portable classrooms at DeKalb County elementary school, gas can found in parking lot

DeKalb County fire officials are investigating a fire at an elementary school.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News crews received reports of a fire near Woodridge Elementary School at 3:55 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found two portable classrooms that were on fire. Both classrooms were destroyed in the fire.

Crews confirmed the fire was out and did not spread to the main building.

A fire investigator at the scene showed Channel 2′s Michael Seiden a red gas can that was found in the school parking lot. However, the fire has not been ruled an arson at this time.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Schools for a statement.

