Open in App
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Fire destroys portable classrooms at DeKalb County elementary school, gas can found in parking lot

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YwHr_0nHh2QuD00

DeKalb County fire officials are investigating a fire at an elementary school.

Authorities told Channel 2 Action News crews received reports of a fire near Woodridge Elementary School at 3:55 a.m. on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

When crews arrived, they found two portable classrooms that were on fire. Both classrooms were destroyed in the fire.

Crews confirmed the fire was out and did not spread to the main building.

TRENDING STORIES:

A fire investigator at the scene showed Channel 2′s Michael Seiden a red gas can that was found in the school parking lot. However, the fire has not been ruled an arson at this time.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to DeKalb County Schools for a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Georgia apartment complex cancels rent increases, plans community dialogue
Villa Rica, GA1 hour ago
Neighbors raise safety concerns about trains, trucks coming with inland port
Gainesville, GA20 hours ago
Woman fired after viral TikTok shows her questioning Black fisherman in Ga. neighborhood
Newnan, GA5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man in stolen tractor led metro police on 20 MPH chase before hitting cars parked at Waffle House
College Park, GA16 hours ago
Bodycam footage reveals deputy’s response to shooting at Coweta County manufacturing plant
Newnan, GA10 hours ago
Stepmom, teen arrested in blood-spattered car in Walmart parking lot, charged with 26 car break-ins
Canton, GA13 hours ago
Man attacked at Atlanta gas station dies. Now police are searching for his attackers
Atlanta, GA5 hours ago
‘Oh my goodness. A switch?’ 3 arrested after APD discovers fully automatic guns during traffic stop
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
18-year-old arrested after strangling baby chickens, Hall County deputies say
Gainesville, GA1 day ago
Body found in car in Kroger parking lot believed to be Cobb man who vanished days ago
Kennesaw, GA2 days ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near southwest Atlanta gas station, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Rabid beaver that attacked girl at Lake Lanier weighed more than 50 pounds, official says
Gainesville, GA2 days ago
Atlanta police K9 located near handler’s home after 2 day search
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Man repossessing car ‘very blessed’ to be alive after being chased, shot by another driver
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Suspect makes off with thousands of dollars in armed robbery at Henry County gas station, police say
Mcdonough, GA2 days ago
No, you’re not imagining it: There is more traffic that usual on the roads in Atlanta this summer
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Metro Atlanta city pairs up two new K-9 teams
Marietta, GA3 hours ago
Driver punched, dragged out of his car after being cut off in traffic in Bartow County
Adairsville, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy