Open in App
The Associated Press

Stock market today: Asian shares fall as strong US data dash hopes for an end to rate hikes

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VjLRu_0nHc8ELe00

1 of 5 |

A person walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan’s Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, July 7, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares slipped Friday after another decline on Wall Street, where hopes for an end to interest rate hikes have been dashed by strong economic data. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV14 hours ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone coasts to 400 win at US track and field championships in her newest event
Eugene, OR12 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Another hot and humid day
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA13 days ago
What will it take to stop Jersey Shore town from bulldozing its beach? $12M in fines hasn’t done it
North Wildwood, NJ1 day ago
Here’s why there is still so much lead pipe in Chicago
Chicago, IL9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy