Open in App
ABCNY

Pilot program aims to add more public package lockers in NYC

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40wsE5_0nHUy67e00

About 90,000 deliveries are either lost or stolen in New York City every day, but a new safety system is looking to cut down on thefts in a unique way.

Imagine if you could grab a bagel from one of your favorite spots or grab a carton of milk and then pick up a package.

At Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe in Park Slope you can knock out two birds with one stone.

"When the customers come in, they put in something, I need a bagel. And there you go," Olde Brooklyn Bagel Shoppe owner Frankie Assad said.

It's called Go Locker. It's a way to combat those pesky porch pirates, because if being caught on camera won't stop them, maybe this will.

There are a handful of them in convenience stores throughout the five boroughs and two stand-alone locations with 24-hour access.

There's one on the Upper East Side and in the East Village.

On Wednesday, the New York City's Department of Transportation launched a one-year pilot program called 'LockerNYC,' and added 15 more of them on city sidewalks.

Membership through the pilot is free, with mail carriers covering the cost.

Approximately 90,000 packages in the city are lost or stolen every day, and that's all driving up costs.

"Which gets passed back down to the consumer so you're still paying for it. Maybe not directly," Go Locker founder Nigel Thomas said.

You just set the Go Locker location as the address to send your package to. The delivery carrier has access to drop it off.

The app then gives you access to secure sites and provides a PIN code to the locker.

The hope is this can also be good for the environment and for traffic.

Imagine if a delivery worker didn't have to stop at each and every brownstone on a block and be double parked, and instead made one stop, and be in and out.

"How would this help companies like Amazon, FedEx, UPS," Thomas said. "All of these major conglomerates to be able to now take one delivery driver and be able to unload 50, maybe even up to 100 packages all within 10 minutes. It's a game changer."

Just don't forget to grab a bagel on the way out.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
MTA Heroes: 3 officers escort lost man with autism from NYC to Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
The Waldorf-Astoria and the story of 20th century America | The Skyline
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Jung Kook of BTS set to kick off 'GMA' 2023 Summer Concert Series in Central Park
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Box truck, MTA bus collide at busy stop on Upper East Side
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
GMA Summer Concert Series: Storm evacuates Central Park, 'GMA's' Jung Kook concert pre-recorded
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Extra Time: Impact of FDA's approval of 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Manhattanhenge 2023: When and where to watch in New York City this July
New York City, NY3 days ago
K-pop fans line up for days ahead of Jung Kook of BTS kicking off 'GMA' 2023 Summer Concert Series
New York City, NY21 hours ago
Postal workers protest on Long Island, allege mistreatment from supervisors
Melville, NY1 day ago
Who are the victims known as the 'Gilgo Four?' | Investigation timeline
New York City, NY1 hour ago
NYC suing four vape distributors, claiming they illegally market to kids
New York City, NY3 days ago
Cast of 'The Bear' helping Disney fight summer hunger in New York City and nationwide
New York City, NY4 days ago
Air Quality Advisory issued for New York City, parts of Tri-State for Wednesday
New York City, NY2 days ago
Police Athletic League's PLAYSTREETS brings free summer fun to New York City youth
New York City, NY2 days ago
Fire aboard cargo ship in Port Newark now out; Union pushes for new hires
Newark, NJ2 days ago
BRIC rings in 45 years of 'Celebrate Brooklyn!' Festival at Prospect Park
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Suspects riding scooter fire shots into crowded Bronx park, injuring 4, including 2 children
Bronx, NY2 days ago
96-year-old fosters community on Long Island through teaching fellow seniors pickleball
Islip, NY1 day ago
Shocking video shows man robbing Staten Island convenience store with assault rifle
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Madonna's NYC shows at Madison Square Garden postponed after hospitalization
New York City, NY3 days ago
The New York Comedy Festival stretches laughs to 10 days this fall
New York City, NY2 days ago
Mourners gather for funeral of fallen Newark firefighter Augusto Acabou
Newark, NJ21 hours ago
Westchester officials call for children's treatment center to close due to hundreds of police calls
Mount Pleasant, NY1 day ago
Minor car crash turns into deadly dispute between 2 drivers on Upper East Side
New York City, NY1 day ago
1 killed from possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Search on for suspects after woman kidnapped, forced to withdraw $9K in Newark
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Wake for Newark Firefighter Acabou held ahead of funeral Thursday
Newark, NJ1 day ago
6 injured, including 5 firefighters, after fire tears through vacant home in Queens
Queens, NY17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy