San Diego Union-Tribune

Thursday's Time Schedule

By The Associated Press,

21 days ago

All Times EDT

Thursday, July 6

MLB

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 2, 5:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

WNBA

Seattle at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

