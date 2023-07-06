Mom pens letter to late daughter 1 year after welcoming 2 sets of identical twins

Last year, Ashley Ness' life changed forever when she and her boyfriend welcomed quadruplets.

Ness, who said her pregnancy was a shock in the first place, was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston in early July 2022 under bed rest orders ahead of the delivery. She would go on to welcome two sets of identical twins -- Chance, Cheston, Chesley May and Chatham -- who were born on July 28, 2022, at 28 weeks and two days.

Courtesy of Ashley Ness - PHOTO: Chance, Cheston, Chesley May and Chatham were born on July 28, 2022.

It was a whirlwind for Ness after that, with the quadruplets all requiring treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit. Chatham and her brothers Chance and Cheston were able to return home from the NICU by October, but their sister Chesley remained in intensive care.

"She had severe chronic lung disease and she was doing well, and I fought tooth and nails for that little girl, tried to get everything possible, with the help that she needed," Ness told "Good Morning America."

Ness explained that Chesley had to have a tracheostomy to help her breathe, leading to her being sedated frequently. Ness said doctors had warned her that Chesley's condition could worsen before it got better, but Ness called her daughter a "little fighter."

Courtesy of Ashley Ness - PHOTO: Ness described her daughter Chesley May as a "little fighter."

"When she did start to decline, that's when I was just like, 'OK, like, what's Chesley's life gonna look like?' I didn't want Chesley … to be forced to be here, if that makes sense. So, that's when I took that step back and I was like, alright, I want what my daughter wants. And if this is for her, and unfortunately, for her not to be here with me, then I have to accept that," Ness said.

Chesley was 6 months old when she died on Feb. 22. Ness said doctors told her Chesley's body eventually could no longer fight the severe lung disease she had.

Ness said she hopes to keep her daughter's memory alive and wants to help others by sharing her story.

Courtesy of Ashley Ness - PHOTO: Ness said she and her kids will keep Chesley May's memory alive.

"I do want to help others with this, because it is hard to go through and it is hard to talk to someone that doesn't know what it feels like," Ness said.

As Ness and her family get ready to celebrate the babies' first birthday, she acknowledges it's "very hard" knowing that Chesley isn't there with them.

"It's hard to be so excited, to set up the whole first birthday and it's like, I have a huge part missing. But once again, I know she wouldn't have wanted me to take away from her siblings either," Ness said.

Today, Ness said despite all their early challenges, Chatham, Cheston and Chance are doing well, with Chance beginning to crawl and Chatham on the move as well, rolling around whenever she wants to.

Ness wants others to know Chesley was "a very strong little girl" and for any other family going through a tough situation to know they're not alone.

"She was definitely loved by everyone that laid eyes on her. And I feel like not only did she change my life, I feel like she changed everyone in the NICU's life," she added.

Ness wrote a message to her beloved daughter, which she shared with "GMA." Below is her letter in full:

Courtesy of Ashley Ness - PHOTO: Ashley Ness would visit her daughter Chesley May at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston on a daily basis.

"This last year was something I have never in a million years expected I would experience in my life. On February 4, 2022, I went to the doctors to have my birth control renewed and I found out the news that I was pregnant. I was in shock.

A few weeks later, on February 28, 2022 to be exact, is when I received the most shocking news of my entire life. I found out I was having four of you! I was so scared and excited at the same time. I felt so blessed to have been chosen to be a Mom of quadruplets.

The majority of the pregnancy was great until the beginning of July when I was told I had to stay in the hospital until you guys were born. Days later I learned that you and Chatham had twin to twin transfusion and were being watched very carefully. On July 27, 2022, I started having contractions. The doctors tried to give me medicine to stop them, but your little heart was telling us otherwise. At 1:30 am on July 28th, I was told I am having you guys. I was so scared because you were so early, but I was so excited to meet you! During the labor process, the doctors took you out third, making you what they refer to as 'Baby C'. My entire pregnancy you were always 'Baby D' based on your positioning in my stomach.

I should have known from this point on you were going to keep me on my toes. The four of you were so tiny, you especially. Things were going good until day 3 when you, Chance and Cheston had to have emergency surgery. This was the start of our crazy courageous journey, Miss Chesley May. You had countless procedures, from blood transfusions to picc line to central lines put in, a tracheostomy, you name it. You fought and pushed through every single one of them. I stayed by your side through every single one of them.

When Chance, Cheston, and Chatham came home from the hospital, we would make daily visits to spend the day with you every single day. I know how much you loved cuddling and spending time with your siblings. Miss Chanel loved seeing you and taking care of you. You had some really good days and then some days that weren't so good, but either way we were there to go through it with you. I put up a very good fight for you and challenged the hospital on every decision they suggested. I only wanted the best for you.

Every night when it was time to leave it was so hard. I couldn't wait to get you home with your siblings and not have to leave each night. I know you hated it as well as when I would call the nurses in the middle of the night to check on you, they would tell me you were being a little freshie because I left.

Chesley, I will forever be proud of you and all you went through. You showed me so much strength and you put up one amazing fight! You showed me a different way to look at life. You taught me how to be even more selfless than I was. You touched everyone that had the pleasure of meeting you.

As we near a year of life, I hold onto the almost 7 month of memories we had with you. I would do anything in this world to have you by our side and be able to watch the four of you eat your first birthday cake together. It is hard to plan the first birthday party without our sweet little angel baby here. I know for sure you would want us to be strong and celebrate that challenging year we had.

Chesley May we will honor you, still have a cake for you, and celebrate you on your first birthday and everyday!"