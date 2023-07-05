Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips . MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring .

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here .

Note: This file has been updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday

Bullpen usage watch for Thursday

By Todd Zola

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday

The Bat X's Best Stacks for Thursday

Prop of the Day

Julio Urias, Los Angeles Dodgers : Pitching outs prop is 16.5 (-130/+100).

PREDICTION:

THE BAT sees Urias putting up 15.0 pitching outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 34.1% of the time. THE BAT believes there is positive value on the UNDER, with an expected value of $31.84.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER:

The Pittsburgh Pirates have the fourth-worst projected batting order of the day in terms of overall offensive ability.

According to the weather report, the temperature and humidity for this contest will be the fifth-most favorable for pitching of the day.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER: