How long is Jose Altuve out? Astros star hits IL with oblique injury after being scratched from lineup

The Astros find themselves without their franchise second baseman for yet another game. What else is new this season?

Jose Altuve was scratched from Houston's lineup before Tuesday's game. It's the latest obstacle in an injury-filled campaign for Altuve. The 2017 AL MVP has only played in 32 games this year after suffering a fractured thumb in the World Baseball Classic.

Altuve has been his usual excellent self when on the field — he's hitting .264/.371/.479, good for a 134 OPS+. But his absence has loomed large for the Astros, who sit second in the AL West, three games back of the Rangers.

Here's what you need to know about Altuve's status following his removal from Tuesday's lineup.

Jose Altuve injury update

Altuve was ruled out of Houston's July 4 game against Colorado after appearing to tweak his left side or hip during batting practice. He was seen grimacing after taking a swing, after which he went to the clubhouse with bench coach Joe Espada.

Tuesday's game began at 4:10 p.m. ET. Per Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Altuve was not in the Astros' dugout for the start.

Per Rome, the Astros labeled Altuve's injury as "left oblique discomfort." He missed time last month after feeling " something in his oblique " during a series vs. the Angels.

Houston manager Dusty Baker told reporters after Tuesday's game that Altuve was undergoing tests. "He's pretty upset," Baker said, per Rome.

How long is Jose Altuve out?

Altuve was placed on the 10-day IL Thursday, retroactive to his July 4 start. He will be eligible to return coming out of the All-Star break on July 14 against the Angels.

There's no indication Altuve will be ready to return at that time, but he will be eligible.

Altuve's latest injury is a real concern for a Houston side that was already teeming with injuries. Altuve and slugger Yordan Alvarez have only started 13 games together this season. Framber Valdez, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy, Michael Brantley and Jeremy Pena have or will miss significant time due to various maladies.

The uncertainty shrouding the Astros' roster has created a power vacuum atop the AL West. Texas is taking advantage, riding the strong performances of Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and others to the division lead. The Angels, headlined by Shohei Ohtani and the now-injured Mike Trout, are in striking distance, sitting just three games back of Houston in third place.

Astros fans will be hoping for the best for their diminutive star, especially with their division proving as tight as it has been in some time.