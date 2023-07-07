Houston
Houston Astros game today: TV schedule, channel, record and more
By Matt Johnson,1 day ago
Is there a Houston Astros game today? While there are always MLB games today , it doesn’t always mean Houston is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Astros schedule.
Houston Astros game today
|When is the next Houston Astros game?
|Friday, July 7, 2023
|Who are they playing?
|Seattle Mariners
|Where are the Astros playing?
|Minute Maid Park
|What time does the Astros game start?
|8:10 PM ET
|What channel is the Astros game on?
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Where can we stream the Astros game?
|Fubo, MLB.TV
|Who is starting for the Houston Astros today?
|Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.76 ERA)
Visiting Minute Maid Park: This is what you need to know
Houston Astros games this week
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Monday, July 3
|Astros 12, Rangers 11
|2:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, July 4
|Astros 4, Rockies 1
|4:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, July 5
|Astros 6, Rockies 4
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Thursday, July 6
|Mariners 5, Astros 1
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, July 7
|Mariners @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, July 8
|Mariners @ Astros
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Sunday, July 9
|Mariners @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
What time do gates open for the Astros game today?
The gates of Minute Maid Park open two hours before game time of each contest, unless otherwise stated. Gates for the Astros game today open at 6:10 PM.
What place are the Houston Astros in?
The Houston Astros are in second place in the AL West. If the playoffs started today, Houston would make the playoffs as the second wild-card team.
What channel is the Astros game on DirecTV?
You can find the Astros game on DirecTV on channel 674. The Astros game tomorrow will be on FOX.
What time is the Astros game today?
The Seattle @ Houston Astros game today is at 8:10 PM ET on AT&T SportsNet SW.
Is there an Astros game today?
Yes, the Houston Astros play the division-rival Seattle Mariners today. They take on the Mariners at 8:10 PM ET. You can watch the Astros’ game today on AT&T SportsNet SW.
Who is airing the Astros game today?
The Astros game today is airing on AT&T SportsNet SW. The next game on the Astros schedule is nationally televised, with FOX airing the Mariners @ Astros matchup.
What channel is the Astros game on tonight?
The Houston Astros game today is on AT&T SportsNet SW at 8:10 PM ET. The next nationally televised game on the Astros schedule is Saturday, July 8, for the Mariners @ Astros on FOX.
Did the Astros win last night?
The Astros lost last night, falling to the Seattle Mariners by the score of 5-1.
Who do the Astros play next?
The Astros play the Mariners tomorrow. Tomorrow’s Mariners @ Astros game will be on AT&T SportsNet SW. It’s the third game of their four-game series in Texas. Next up on the Astros schedule is a three-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Angels.
What is the Astros record?
The Houston Astros are 49-39 in 2023.
Houston Astros record by month
- March: 1-1
- April: 14-12
- May: 17-10
- June: 13-14
- July: 4-2
How many home games do the Astros play 2023?
The Astros play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule. If Houston makes the playoffs, they will play more home games.
Where do the Houston Astros play?
The Astros play at Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.
Full Houston Astros schedule
July 2023
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Friday, July 7
|Mariners @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, July 8
|Mariners @ Astros
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Sunday, July 9
|Mariners @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, July 14
|Astros @ Angels
|9:38 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, July 15
|Astros @ Angels
|9:07 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, July 16
|Astros @ Angels
|4:07 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, July 18
|Astros @ Rockies
|8:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, July 19
|Astros @ Rockies
|3:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Thursday, July 20
|Astros @ Athletics
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, July 21
|Astros @ Athletics
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, July 22
|Astros @ Athletics
|9:07 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, July 23
|Astros @ Athletics
|4:07 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, July 24
|Rangers @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, July 25
|Rangers @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, July 26
|Rangers @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, July 28
|Rays @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, July 29
|Rays @ Astros
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Sunday, July 30
|Rays @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, July 31
|Guardians @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
August 2023
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Tuesday, Aug. 1
|Guardians @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Aug. 2
|Guardians @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Thursday, Aug. 3
|Astros @ Yankees
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Friday, Aug. 4
|Astros @ Yankees
|7:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Aug. 5
|Astros @ Yankees
|1:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Aug. 6
|Astros @ Yankees
|1:35 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 8
|Astros @ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Aug. 9
|Astros @ Orioles
|7:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Thursday, Aug. 10
|Astros @ Orioles
|12:35 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Aug. 11
|Angels @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Aug. 12
|Angels @ Astros
|7:15 PM
|FOX
|Sunday, Aug. 13
|Angels @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Aug. 14
|Astros @ Marlins
|6:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 15
|Astros @ Marlins
|6:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wed., Aug. 16
|Astros @ Marlins
|6:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Aug. 18
|Mariners @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Aug. 19
|Mariners @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Aug. 20
|Mariners @ Astros
|1:05 PM
|Peacock
|Monday, Aug. 21
|Red Sox @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 22
|Red Sox @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wed., Aug. 23
|Red Sox @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Thursday, Aug. 24
|Red Sox @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Aug. 25
|Astros @ Tigers
|6:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Aug. 26
|Astros @ Tigers
|6:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Aug. 27
|Astros @ Tigers
|1:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Aug. 28
|Astros @ Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Aug. 29
|Astros @ Red Sox
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wed., Aug. 30
|Astros @ Red Sox
|4:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
September 2023
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Friday, Sep. 1
|Yankees @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 2
|Yankees @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Sep. 3
|Yankees @ Astros
|7:00 PM
|ESPN
|Monday, Sep. 4
|Astros @ Rangers
|4:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Sep. 5
|Astros @ Rangers
|8:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Sep. 6
|Astros @ Rangers
|8:05 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Sep. 8
|Padres @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 9
|Padres @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Sep. 10
|Padres @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Sep. 11
|Athletics @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Sep. 12
|Athletics @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Sep. 13
|Athletics @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Sep. 15
|Astros @ Royals
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 16
|Astros @ Royals
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Sep. 17
|Astros @ Royals
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Sep. 18
|Orioles @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Sep. 19
|Orioles @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Sep. 20
|Orioles @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Sep. 22
|Royals @ Astros
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 23
|Royals @ Astros
|7:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Sunday, Sep. 24
|Royals @ Astros
|2:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Monday, Sep. 25
|Astros @ Mariners
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Tuesday, Sep. 26
|Astros @ Mariners
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Wednesday, Sep. 27
|Astros @ Mariners
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Friday, Sep. 29
|Astros @ D-Backs
|9:40 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
|Saturday, Sep. 30
|Astros @ D-Backs
|8:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
October 2023
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (EST)
|TV
|Sunday, Oct. 1
|Astros @ D-Backs
|3:10 PM
|AT&T SportsNet SW
Houston Astros injuries
- Yordan Alvarez – Oblique strain – OUT 4+ weeks
- Michael Brantley – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break
- Lance McCullers Jr – Elbow Surgery – OUT for the season
- Luis Garcia – Tommy John Surgery – Out through May 2024
- Jose Urquidy – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break
2023 Houston Astros scores, results
|Date
|Matchup
|Record
|Thursday, March 30
|White Sox 3, Astros 2
|0-1
|Friday, March 31
|Astros 6, White Sox 2
|1-1
|Saturday, April 1
|Astros 6, White Sox 4
|2-1
|Sunday, April 2
|White Sox 6, Astros 3
|2-2
|Monday, April 3
|Tigers 7, Astros 6 (11)
|2-3
|Tuesday, April 4
|Tigers 6, Astros 3
|2-4
|Wednesday, April 5
|Astros 8, Tigers 2
|3-4
|Friday, April 7
|Twins 3, Astros 2 (10)
|3-5
|Saturday, April 8
|Twins 9, Astros 6
|3-6
|Sunday, April 9
|Astros 5, Twins 1
|4-6
|Monday, April 10
|Astros 8, Pirates 2
|5-6
|Tuesday, April 11
|Pirates 7, Astros 4
|5-7
|Wednesday, April 12
|Astros 7, Pirates 0
|6-7
|Friday, APril 14
|Rangers 6, Astros 2
|6-8
|Saturday, April 15
|Astros 8, Rangers 2
|7-8
|Sunday, April 16
|Rangers 9, Astros 1
|7-9
|Monday, April 17
|Astros 9, Blue Jays 2
|8-9
|Tuesday, April 18
|Blue Jays 4, Astros 2
|8-10
|Wednesday, April 19
|Astros 8, Blue Jays 1
|9-10
|Friday, April 21
|Astros 6, Braves 4
|10-10
|Saturday, April 22
|Astros 6, Braves 3
|11-10
|Sunday, April 23
|Astros 5, Braves 2
|12-10
|Monday, April 24
|Rays 8, Astros 3
|12-11
|Tuesday, April 25
|Astros 5, Rays 0
|13-11
|Wednesday, April 26
|Astros 1, Rays 0
|14-11
|Friday, April 28
|Phillies 3, Astros 1
|14-12
|Saturday, April 29
|Phillies 6, Astros 1
|14-13
|Sunday, April 30
|Astros 4, Phillies 3
|15-13
|Monday, May 1
|Astros 7, Giants 3
|16-13
|Tuesday, May 2
|Giants 2, Astros 0
|16-14
|Wednesday, May 3
|Giants 4, Astros 2
|16-15
|Friday, May 5
|Astros 6, Mariners 4
|17-15
|Saturday, May 6
|Mariners 7, Astros 5
|17-16
|Sunday, May 7
|Mariners 3, Astros 1
|17-17
|Monday, May 8
|Angels 6, Astros 4
|17-18
|Tuesday, May 9
|Astros 3, Angels 1
|18-18
|Wednesday, May 10
|Astros 5, Angels 4
|19-18
|Friday, May 12
|Astros 5, White Sox 1
|20-18
|Saturday, May 13
|White Sox 3, Astros 1
|20-19
|Sunday, May 14
|Astros 4, White Sox 3
|21-19
|Monday, May 15
|Astros 6, Cubs 4
|22-19
|Tuesday, May 16
|Astros 7, Cubs 7
|23-19
|Wednesday, May 17
|Astros 7, Cubs 6
|24-19
|Friday, May 19
|Astros 5, Athletics 1
|25-19
|Saturday, May 20
|Astros 3, Athletics 2
|26-19
|Sunday, May 21
|Astros 2, Athletics 0
|27-19
|Monday, May 22
|Astros 12, Brewers 2
|28-19
|Tuesday, May 23
|Brewers 6, Astros 0
|28-20
|Wednesday, May 24
|Brewers 4, Astros 0
|28-21
|Friday, May 26
|Astros 5, Athletics 2
|29-21
|Saturday, May 27
|Astros 6, Athletics 3
|30-21
|Sunday, May 28
|Astros 10, Athletics 1
|31-31
|Monday, May 29
|Twins 7, Astros 5 (10)
|31-22
|Tuesday, May 30
|Astros 5, Twins 1
|32-22
|Wednesday, May 31
|Twins 8, Astros 2
|32-23
|Thursday, June 1
|Astros 5, Angels 2
|33-23
|Friday, June 2
|Astros 6, Angels 2
|34-23
|Saturday, June 3
|Astros 9, Angels 6
|35-23
|Sunday, June 4
|Angels 2, Astros 1
|35-24
|Monday, June 5
|Astros 11, Blue Jays 4
|36-24
|Tuesday, June 6
|Blue Jays 5, Astros 1
|36-25
|Wednesday, June 7
|Blue Jays 3, Astros 2
|36-26
|Thursday, June 8
|Blue Jays 3, Astros 2
|36-27
|Friday, June 9
|Guardians 10, Astros 9 (14)
|36-28
|Saturday, June 10
|Astros 6, Guardians 4
|37-28
|Sunday, June 11
|Guardians 5, Astros 0
|37-29
|Tuesday, June 13
|Astros 6, Nationals 1
|38-29
|Wednesday, June 14
|Astros 5, Nationals 4
|39-29
|Thursday, June 15
|Nationals 4, Astros 1 (10)
|39-30
|Friday, June 16
|Reds 2, Astros 1
|39-31
|Saturday, June 17
|Reds 10, Astros 3
|39-32
|Sunday, June 18
|Reds 9, Astros 7
|39-33
|Monday, June 19
|Mets 11, Astros 1
|39-34
|Tuesday, June 20
|Astros 4, Mets 2
|40-34
|Wednesday, June 21
|Astros 10, Mets 8
|41-34
|Friday, June 23
|Dodgers 3, Astros 2
|41-35
|Saturday, June 24
|Dodgers 8, Astros 7
|41-36
|Sunday, June 25
|Astros 6, Dodgers 5
|42-36
|Tuesday, June 27
|Cardinals 4, Astros 2
|42-37
|Wednesday, June 28
|Astros 10, Cardinals 7
|43-37
|Thursday, June 29
|Astros 14, Cardinals 0
|44-37
|Friday, June 30
|Astros 5, Rangers 3
|45-37
|Saturday, July 1
|Rangers 5, Astros 2
|45-38
|Sunday, July 2
|Astros 5, Rangers 3
|46-38
|Monday, July 3
|Astros 12, Rangers 11
|47-38
|Tuesday, July 4
|Astros 4, Rockies 1
|48-38
|Wednesday, July 5
|Astros 6, Rockies 4
|49-38
|Thursday, July 6
|Mariners 5, Astros 1
|49-39
Houston Astros record by year
- 2022: 106-56, won World Series
- 2021: 95-67, lost World Series
- 2020: 29-31, lost ALCS
- 2019: 107-55, lost World Series
- 2018: 103-59, lost ALCS
- 2017: 101-61, won World Series
