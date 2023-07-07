Open in App
Sportsnaut

Houston Astros game today: TV schedule, channel, record and more

By Matt Johnson,

1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTXAa_0mzsn93J00

Is there a Houston Astros game today? While there are always MLB games today , it doesn’t always mean Houston is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Astros schedule.

Houston Astros game today

When is the next Houston Astros game? Friday, July 7, 2023
Who are they playing? Seattle Mariners
Where are the Astros playing? Minute Maid Park
What time does the Astros game start? 8:10 PM ET
What channel is the Astros game on? AT&T SportsNet SW
Where can we stream the Astros game? Fubo, MLB.TV
Who is starting for the Houston Astros today? Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.76 ERA)
Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.
Also Read:
Visiting Minute Maid Park: This is what you need to know

Houston Astros games this week

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV
Monday, July 3 Astros 12, Rangers 11 2:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, July 4 Astros 4, Rockies 1 4:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, July 5 Astros 6, Rockies 4 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Thursday, July 6 Mariners 5, Astros 1 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, July 7 Mariners @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, July 8 Mariners @ Astros 7:15 PM FOX
Sunday, July 9 Mariners @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Note: Astros schedule is subject to change. Updated daily.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates

What time do gates open for the Astros game today?

The gates of Minute Maid Park open two hours before game time of each contest, unless otherwise stated. Gates for the Astros game today open at 6:10 PM.

Related: MLB stadium rankings

What place are the Houston Astros in?

The Houston Astros are in second place in the AL West. If the playoffs started today, Houston would make the playoffs as the second wild-card team.

Related: MLB standings

What channel is the Astros game on DirecTV?

You can find the Astros game on DirecTV on channel 674. The Astros game tomorrow will be on FOX.

What time is the Astros game today?

The Seattle @ Houston Astros game today is at 8:10 PM ET on AT&T SportsNet SW.

Is there an Astros game today?

Yes, the Houston Astros play the division-rival Seattle Mariners today. They take on the Mariners at 8:10 PM ET. You can watch the Astros’ game today on AT&T SportsNet SW.

Who is airing the Astros game today?

The Astros game today is airing on AT&T SportsNet SW. The next game on the Astros schedule is nationally televised, with FOX airing the Mariners @ Astros matchup.

What channel is the Astros game on tonight?

The Houston Astros game today is on AT&T SportsNet SW at 8:10 PM ET. The next nationally televised game on the Astros schedule is Saturday, July 8, for the Mariners @ Astros on FOX.

Did the Astros win last night?

The Astros lost last night, falling to the Seattle Mariners by the score of 5-1.

Who do the Astros play next?

The Astros play the Mariners tomorrow. Tomorrow’s Mariners @ Astros game will be on AT&T SportsNet SW. It’s the third game of their four-game series in Texas. Next up on the Astros schedule is a three-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Angels.

What is the Astros record?

The Houston Astros are 49-39 in 2023.

Houston Astros record by month

  • March: 1-1
  • April: 14-12
  • May: 17-10
  • June: 13-14
  • July: 4-2

Related: What is OPS?

How many home games do the Astros play 2023?

The Astros play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule. If Houston makes the playoffs, they will play more home games.

Related: Highest-paid MLB players

Where do the Houston Astros play?

The Astros play at Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.

Full Houston Astros schedule

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8BBi_0mzsn93J00
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Related: Best baseball players of all time

July 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV
Friday, July 7 Mariners @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, July 8 Mariners @ Astros 7:15 PM FOX
Sunday, July 9 Mariners @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, July 14 Astros @ Angels 9:38 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, July 15 Astros @ Angels 9:07 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, July 16 Astros @ Angels 4:07 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, July 18 Astros @ Rockies 8:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, July 19 Astros @ Rockies 3:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Thursday, July 20 Astros @ Athletics 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, July 21 Astros @ Athletics 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, July 22 Astros @ Athletics 9:07 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, July 23 Astros @ Athletics 4:07 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, July 24 Rangers @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, July 25 Rangers @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, July 26 Rangers @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, July 28 Rays @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, July 29 Rays @ Astros 7:15 PM FOX
Sunday, July 30 Rays @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, July 31 Guardians @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW

Related: MLB MVP race

August 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV
Tuesday, Aug. 1 Guardians @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Aug. 2 Guardians @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Thursday, Aug. 3 Astros @ Yankees 7:15 PM FOX
Friday, Aug. 4 Astros @ Yankees 7:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Aug. 5 Astros @ Yankees 1:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Aug. 6 Astros @ Yankees 1:35 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 8 Astros @ Orioles 7:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Aug. 9 Astros @ Orioles 7:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Thursday, Aug. 10 Astros @ Orioles 12:35 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Aug. 11 Angels @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Aug. 12 Angels @ Astros 7:15 PM FOX
Sunday, Aug. 13 Angels @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Aug. 14 Astros @ Marlins 6:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 15 Astros @ Marlins 6:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wed., Aug. 16 Astros @ Marlins 6:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Aug. 18 Mariners @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Aug. 19 Mariners @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Aug. 20 Mariners @ Astros 1:05 PM Peacock
Monday, Aug. 21 Red Sox @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 22 Red Sox @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wed., Aug. 23 Red Sox @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Thursday, Aug. 24 Red Sox @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Aug. 25 Astros @ Tigers 6:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Aug. 26 Astros @ Tigers 6:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Aug. 27 Astros @ Tigers 1:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Aug. 28 Astros @ Red Sox 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Aug. 29 Astros @ Red Sox 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wed., Aug. 30 Astros @ Red Sox 4:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW

Related: MLB playoff picture

September 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV
Friday, Sep. 1 Yankees @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 2 Yankees @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Sep. 3 Yankees @ Astros 7:00 PM ESPN
Monday, Sep. 4 Astros @ Rangers 4:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Sep. 5 Astros @ Rangers 8:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Sep. 6 Astros @ Rangers 8:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Sep. 8 Padres @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 9 Padres @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Sep. 10 Padres @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Sep. 11 Athletics @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Sep. 12 Athletics @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Sep. 13 Athletics @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Sep. 15 Astros @ Royals 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 16 Astros @ Royals 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Sep. 17 Astros @ Royals 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Sep. 18 Orioles @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Sep. 19 Orioles @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Sep. 20 Orioles @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Sep. 22 Royals @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 23 Royals @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Sunday, Sep. 24 Royals @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Monday, Sep. 25 Astros @ Mariners 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Tuesday, Sep. 26 Astros @ Mariners 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Wednesday, Sep. 27 Astros @ Mariners 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Friday, Sep. 29 Astros @ D-Backs 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
Saturday, Sep. 30 Astros @ D-Backs 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW

Related: Longest winning streak in MLB history

October 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV
Sunday, Oct. 1 Astros @ D-Backs 3:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW
The Houston Astros schedule ends on Oct. 1
Also Read:
What is the fastest pitch ever? History of fastest pitches in MLB, fastest pitch in 2023

Houston Astros injuries

  • Yordan Alvarez – Oblique strain – OUT 4+ weeks
  • Michael Brantley – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break
  • Lance McCullers Jr – Elbow Surgery – OUT for the season
  • Luis Garcia – Tommy John Surgery – Out through May 2024
  • Jose Urquidy – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break

2023 Houston Astros scores, results

Date Matchup Record
Thursday, March 30 White Sox 3, Astros 2 0-1
Friday, March 31 Astros 6, White Sox 2 1-1
Saturday, April 1 Astros 6, White Sox 4 2-1
Sunday, April 2 White Sox 6, Astros 3 2-2
Monday, April 3 Tigers 7, Astros 6 (11) 2-3
Tuesday, April 4 Tigers 6, Astros 3 2-4
Wednesday, April 5 Astros 8, Tigers 2 3-4
Friday, April 7 Twins 3, Astros 2 (10) 3-5
Saturday, April 8 Twins 9, Astros 6 3-6
Sunday, April 9 Astros 5, Twins 1 4-6
Monday, April 10 Astros 8, Pirates 2 5-6
Tuesday, April 11 Pirates 7, Astros 4 5-7
Wednesday, April 12 Astros 7, Pirates 0 6-7
Friday, APril 14 Rangers 6, Astros 2 6-8
Saturday, April 15 Astros 8, Rangers 2 7-8
Sunday, April 16 Rangers 9, Astros 1 7-9
Monday, April 17 Astros 9, Blue Jays 2 8-9
Tuesday, April 18 Blue Jays 4, Astros 2 8-10
Wednesday, April 19 Astros 8, Blue Jays 1 9-10
Friday, April 21 Astros 6, Braves 4 10-10
Saturday, April 22 Astros 6, Braves 3 11-10
Sunday, April 23 Astros 5, Braves 2 12-10
Monday, April 24 Rays 8, Astros 3 12-11
Tuesday, April 25 Astros 5, Rays 0 13-11
Wednesday, April 26 Astros 1, Rays 0 14-11
Friday, April 28 Phillies 3, Astros 1 14-12
Saturday, April 29 Phillies 6, Astros 1 14-13
Sunday, April 30 Astros 4, Phillies 3 15-13
Monday, May 1 Astros 7, Giants 3 16-13
Tuesday, May 2 Giants 2, Astros 0 16-14
Wednesday, May 3 Giants 4, Astros 2 16-15
Friday, May 5 Astros 6, Mariners 4 17-15
Saturday, May 6 Mariners 7, Astros 5 17-16
Sunday, May 7 Mariners 3, Astros 1 17-17
Monday, May 8 Angels 6, Astros 4 17-18
Tuesday, May 9 Astros 3, Angels 1 18-18
Wednesday, May 10 Astros 5, Angels 4 19-18
Friday, May 12 Astros 5, White Sox 1 20-18
Saturday, May 13 White Sox 3, Astros 1 20-19
Sunday, May 14 Astros 4, White Sox 3 21-19
Monday, May 15 Astros 6, Cubs 4 22-19
Tuesday, May 16 Astros 7, Cubs 7 23-19
Wednesday, May 17 Astros 7, Cubs 6 24-19
Friday, May 19 Astros 5, Athletics 1 25-19
Saturday, May 20 Astros 3, Athletics 2 26-19
Sunday, May 21 Astros 2, Athletics 0 27-19
Monday, May 22 Astros 12, Brewers 2 28-19
Tuesday, May 23 Brewers 6, Astros 0 28-20
Wednesday, May 24 Brewers 4, Astros 0 28-21
Friday, May 26 Astros 5, Athletics 2 29-21
Saturday, May 27 Astros 6, Athletics 3 30-21
Sunday, May 28 Astros 10, Athletics 1 31-31
Monday, May 29 Twins 7, Astros 5 (10) 31-22
Tuesday, May 30 Astros 5, Twins 1 32-22
Wednesday, May 31 Twins 8, Astros 2 32-23
Thursday, June 1 Astros 5, Angels 2 33-23
Friday, June 2 Astros 6, Angels 2 34-23
Saturday, June 3 Astros 9, Angels 6 35-23
Sunday, June 4 Angels 2, Astros 1 35-24
Monday, June 5 Astros 11, Blue Jays 4 36-24
Tuesday, June 6 Blue Jays 5, Astros 1 36-25
Wednesday, June 7 Blue Jays 3, Astros 2 36-26
Thursday, June 8 Blue Jays 3, Astros 2 36-27
Friday, June 9 Guardians 10, Astros 9 (14) 36-28
Saturday, June 10 Astros 6, Guardians 4 37-28
Sunday, June 11 Guardians 5, Astros 0 37-29
Tuesday, June 13 Astros 6, Nationals 1 38-29
Wednesday, June 14 Astros 5, Nationals 4 39-29
Thursday, June 15 Nationals 4, Astros 1 (10) 39-30
Friday, June 16 Reds 2, Astros 1 39-31
Saturday, June 17 Reds 10, Astros 3 39-32
Sunday, June 18 Reds 9, Astros 7 39-33
Monday, June 19 Mets 11, Astros 1 39-34
Tuesday, June 20 Astros 4, Mets 2 40-34
Wednesday, June 21 Astros 10, Mets 8 41-34
Friday, June 23 Dodgers 3, Astros 2 41-35
Saturday, June 24 Dodgers 8, Astros 7 41-36
Sunday, June 25 Astros 6, Dodgers 5 42-36
Tuesday, June 27 Cardinals 4, Astros 2 42-37
Wednesday, June 28 Astros 10, Cardinals 7 43-37
Thursday, June 29 Astros 14, Cardinals 0 44-37
Friday, June 30 Astros 5, Rangers 3 45-37
Saturday, July 1 Rangers 5, Astros 2 45-38
Sunday, July 2 Astros 5, Rangers 3 46-38
Monday, July 3 Astros 12, Rangers 11 47-38
Tuesday, July 4 Astros 4, Rockies 1 48-38
Wednesday, July 5 Astros 6, Rockies 4 49-38
Thursday, July 6 Mariners 5, Astros 1 49-39

Houston Astros record by year

  • 2022: 106-56, won World Series
  • 2021: 95-67, lost World Series
  • 2020: 29-31, lost ALCS
  • 2019: 107-55, lost World Series
  • 2018: 103-59, lost ALCS
  • 2017: 101-61, won World Series

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX newsLocal Houston, TX
MLB world furious at Astros latest cheating attempt
Houston, TX1 day ago
Fans Furious With Houston Astros Player's Dirty Play
Houston, TX21 hours ago
Duo of Astros Outfielders Tabbed as Most Likely to Be Moved at Deadline
Houston, TX1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Astros GM gives murky Jose Altuve injury update
Houston, TX2 days ago
Discussion On The Astros' Situation At Catcher
Houston, TX1 day ago
Hail Texas
Tomball, TX1 day ago
Mariners vs. Astros prediction, odds, pick, how to watch – 7/7/2023
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson had ‘turbulent’ performance this spring, uphill battle to start Week 1
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Dana Brown On Dusty's Managing, Javier's Struggles, Brantley's Shut Down
Houston, TX2 days ago
Yankees Pitcher Has Been Suspended For Rest Of 2023 Season
New York City, NY2 days ago
Astros Reveal Extent of Altuve Injury, Play Coy On Return Timeline
Houston, TX1 day ago
Rockets Ex Kenyon Martin Jr. Opens Up About Trade: 'I Love Houston Forever'
Houston, TX20 hours ago
Rockets Trade For Hawks’ Clint Capela In Bold Scenario
Houston, TX1 day ago
'Thank You Houston': Former Rockets Guard Josh Christopher Says Farewell
Houston, TX1 day ago
Victor Wembanyama highlights: Mixed bag in Summer League debut
San Antonio, TX12 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks ink star to four-year, $120 million max contract
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
New York Knicks reportedly eyeing specific type of star in a potential blockbuster trade
New York City, NY1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers may be forced to move on from QB after training camp
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
Thiago Almada, ascending Atlanta United take on CF Montreal
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Sacramento Kings’ Keegan Murray generating massive hype, draws comparison to Kawhi Leonard’s second-year leap
Sacramento, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy