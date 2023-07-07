Houston Astros game today: TV schedule, channel, record and more

Is there a Houston Astros game today? While there are always MLB games today , it doesn’t always mean Houston is taking the field. Here you can find all the information you need on the Astros schedule.

Houston Astros game today

When is the next Houston Astros game? Friday, July 7, 2023 Who are they playing? Seattle Mariners Where are the Astros playing? Minute Maid Park What time does the Astros game start? 8:10 PM ET What channel is the Astros game on? AT&T SportsNet SW Where can we stream the Astros game? Fubo, MLB.TV Who is starting for the Houston Astros today? Hunter Brown (6-5, 3.76 ERA) Note: Schedule subject to change. Updated for each game.

Houston Astros games this week

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Monday, July 3 Astros 12, Rangers 11 2:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, July 4 Astros 4, Rockies 1 4:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, July 5 Astros 6, Rockies 4 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Thursday, July 6 Mariners 5, Astros 1 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, July 7 Mariners @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, July 8 Mariners @ Astros 7:15 PM FOX Sunday, July 9 Mariners @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Note: Astros schedule is subject to change. Updated daily.

Related: MLB games today – MLB schedule, TV info, scores, and key dates

What time do gates open for the Astros game today?

The gates of Minute Maid Park open two hours before game time of each contest, unless otherwise stated. Gates for the Astros game today open at 6:10 PM.

Related: MLB stadium rankings

What place are the Houston Astros in?

The Houston Astros are in second place in the AL West. If the playoffs started today, Houston would make the playoffs as the second wild-card team.

Related: MLB standings

What channel is the Astros game on DirecTV?

You can find the Astros game on DirecTV on channel 674. The Astros game tomorrow will be on FOX.

What time is the Astros game today?

The Seattle @ Houston Astros game today is at 8:10 PM ET on AT&T SportsNet SW.

Is there an Astros game today?

Yes, the Houston Astros play the division-rival Seattle Mariners today. They take on the Mariners at 8:10 PM ET. You can watch the Astros’ game today on AT&T SportsNet SW.

Who is airing the Astros game today?

The Astros game today is airing on AT&T SportsNet SW. The next game on the Astros schedule is nationally televised, with FOX airing the Mariners @ Astros matchup.

What channel is the Astros game on tonight?

The Houston Astros game today is on AT&T SportsNet SW at 8:10 PM ET. The next nationally televised game on the Astros schedule is Saturday, July 8, for the Mariners @ Astros on FOX.

Did the Astros win last night?

The Astros lost last night, falling to the Seattle Mariners by the score of 5-1.

Who do the Astros play next?

The Astros play the Mariners tomorrow. Tomorrow’s Mariners @ Astros game will be on AT&T SportsNet SW. It’s the third game of their four-game series in Texas. Next up on the Astros schedule is a three-game series on the road against the Los Angeles Angels.

What is the Astros record?

The Houston Astros are 49-39 in 2023.

Houston Astros record by month

March: 1-1

1-1 April: 14-12

14-12 May: 17-10

17-10 June: 13-14

13-14 July: 4-2

Related: What is OPS?

How many home games do the Astros play 2023?

The Astros play 81 home games per season, an even split in a 162-game schedule. If Houston makes the playoffs, they will play more home games.

Related: Highest-paid MLB players

Where do the Houston Astros play?

The Astros play at Minute Maid Park, which opened in 2000.

Full Houston Astros schedule

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Related: Best baseball players of all time

July 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Friday, July 7 Mariners @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, July 8 Mariners @ Astros 7:15 PM FOX Sunday, July 9 Mariners @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, July 14 Astros @ Angels 9:38 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, July 15 Astros @ Angels 9:07 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, July 16 Astros @ Angels 4:07 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, July 18 Astros @ Rockies 8:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, July 19 Astros @ Rockies 3:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Thursday, July 20 Astros @ Athletics 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, July 21 Astros @ Athletics 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, July 22 Astros @ Athletics 9:07 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, July 23 Astros @ Athletics 4:07 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Monday, July 24 Rangers @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, July 25 Rangers @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, July 26 Rangers @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, July 28 Rays @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, July 29 Rays @ Astros 7:15 PM FOX Sunday, July 30 Rays @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Monday, July 31 Guardians @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW

Related: MLB MVP race

August 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Tuesday, Aug. 1 Guardians @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, Aug. 2 Guardians @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Thursday, Aug. 3 Astros @ Yankees 7:15 PM FOX Friday, Aug. 4 Astros @ Yankees 7:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Aug. 5 Astros @ Yankees 1:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, Aug. 6 Astros @ Yankees 1:35 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, Aug. 8 Astros @ Orioles 7:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, Aug. 9 Astros @ Orioles 7:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Thursday, Aug. 10 Astros @ Orioles 12:35 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, Aug. 11 Angels @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Aug. 12 Angels @ Astros 7:15 PM FOX Sunday, Aug. 13 Angels @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Monday, Aug. 14 Astros @ Marlins 6:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, Aug. 15 Astros @ Marlins 6:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wed., Aug. 16 Astros @ Marlins 6:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, Aug. 18 Mariners @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Aug. 19 Mariners @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, Aug. 20 Mariners @ Astros 1:05 PM Peacock Monday, Aug. 21 Red Sox @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, Aug. 22 Red Sox @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wed., Aug. 23 Red Sox @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Thursday, Aug. 24 Red Sox @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, Aug. 25 Astros @ Tigers 6:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Aug. 26 Astros @ Tigers 6:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, Aug. 27 Astros @ Tigers 1:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Monday, Aug. 28 Astros @ Red Sox 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, Aug. 29 Astros @ Red Sox 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wed., Aug. 30 Astros @ Red Sox 4:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW

Related: MLB playoff picture

September 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Friday, Sep. 1 Yankees @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Sep. 2 Yankees @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, Sep. 3 Yankees @ Astros 7:00 PM ESPN Monday, Sep. 4 Astros @ Rangers 4:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, Sep. 5 Astros @ Rangers 8:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, Sep. 6 Astros @ Rangers 8:05 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, Sep. 8 Padres @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Sep. 9 Padres @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, Sep. 10 Padres @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Monday, Sep. 11 Athletics @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, Sep. 12 Athletics @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, Sep. 13 Athletics @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, Sep. 15 Astros @ Royals 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Sep. 16 Astros @ Royals 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, Sep. 17 Astros @ Royals 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Monday, Sep. 18 Orioles @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, Sep. 19 Orioles @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, Sep. 20 Orioles @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, Sep. 22 Royals @ Astros 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Sep. 23 Royals @ Astros 7:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Sunday, Sep. 24 Royals @ Astros 2:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Monday, Sep. 25 Astros @ Mariners 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Tuesday, Sep. 26 Astros @ Mariners 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Wednesday, Sep. 27 Astros @ Mariners 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Friday, Sep. 29 Astros @ D-Backs 9:40 PM AT&T SportsNet SW Saturday, Sep. 30 Astros @ D-Backs 8:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW

Related: Longest winning streak in MLB history

October 2023

Date Matchup Time (EST) TV Sunday, Oct. 1 Astros @ D-Backs 3:10 PM AT&T SportsNet SW The Houston Astros schedule ends on Oct. 1

Houston Astros injuries

Yordan Alvarez – Oblique strain – OUT 4+ weeks

– Oblique strain – OUT 4+ weeks Michael Brantley – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break

– Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break Lance McCullers Jr – Elbow Surgery – OUT for the season

– Elbow Surgery – OUT for the season Luis Garcia – Tommy John Surgery – Out through May 2024

– Tommy John Surgery – Out through May 2024 Jose Urquidy – Shoulder – OUT through All-Star Break

2023 Houston Astros scores, results

Date Matchup Record Thursday, March 30 White Sox 3, Astros 2 0-1 Friday, March 31 Astros 6, White Sox 2 1-1 Saturday, April 1 Astros 6, White Sox 4 2-1 Sunday, April 2 White Sox 6, Astros 3 2-2 Monday, April 3 Tigers 7, Astros 6 (11) 2-3 Tuesday, April 4 Tigers 6, Astros 3 2-4 Wednesday, April 5 Astros 8, Tigers 2 3-4 Friday, April 7 Twins 3, Astros 2 (10) 3-5 Saturday, April 8 Twins 9, Astros 6 3-6 Sunday, April 9 Astros 5, Twins 1 4-6 Monday, April 10 Astros 8, Pirates 2 5-6 Tuesday, April 11 Pirates 7, Astros 4 5-7 Wednesday, April 12 Astros 7, Pirates 0 6-7 Friday, APril 14 Rangers 6, Astros 2 6-8 Saturday, April 15 Astros 8, Rangers 2 7-8 Sunday, April 16 Rangers 9, Astros 1 7-9 Monday, April 17 Astros 9, Blue Jays 2 8-9 Tuesday, April 18 Blue Jays 4, Astros 2 8-10 Wednesday, April 19 Astros 8, Blue Jays 1 9-10 Friday, April 21 Astros 6, Braves 4 10-10 Saturday, April 22 Astros 6, Braves 3 11-10 Sunday, April 23 Astros 5, Braves 2 12-10 Monday, April 24 Rays 8, Astros 3 12-11 Tuesday, April 25 Astros 5, Rays 0 13-11 Wednesday, April 26 Astros 1, Rays 0 14-11 Friday, April 28 Phillies 3, Astros 1 14-12 Saturday, April 29 Phillies 6, Astros 1 14-13 Sunday, April 30 Astros 4, Phillies 3 15-13 Monday, May 1 Astros 7, Giants 3 16-13 Tuesday, May 2 Giants 2, Astros 0 16-14 Wednesday, May 3 Giants 4, Astros 2 16-15 Friday, May 5 Astros 6, Mariners 4 17-15 Saturday, May 6 Mariners 7, Astros 5 17-16 Sunday, May 7 Mariners 3, Astros 1 17-17 Monday, May 8 Angels 6, Astros 4 17-18 Tuesday, May 9 Astros 3, Angels 1 18-18 Wednesday, May 10 Astros 5, Angels 4 19-18 Friday, May 12 Astros 5, White Sox 1 20-18 Saturday, May 13 White Sox 3, Astros 1 20-19 Sunday, May 14 Astros 4, White Sox 3 21-19 Monday, May 15 Astros 6, Cubs 4 22-19 Tuesday, May 16 Astros 7, Cubs 7 23-19 Wednesday, May 17 Astros 7, Cubs 6 24-19 Friday, May 19 Astros 5, Athletics 1 25-19 Saturday, May 20 Astros 3, Athletics 2 26-19 Sunday, May 21 Astros 2, Athletics 0 27-19 Monday, May 22 Astros 12, Brewers 2 28-19 Tuesday, May 23 Brewers 6, Astros 0 28-20 Wednesday, May 24 Brewers 4, Astros 0 28-21 Friday, May 26 Astros 5, Athletics 2 29-21 Saturday, May 27 Astros 6, Athletics 3 30-21 Sunday, May 28 Astros 10, Athletics 1 31-31 Monday, May 29 Twins 7, Astros 5 (10) 31-22 Tuesday, May 30 Astros 5, Twins 1 32-22 Wednesday, May 31 Twins 8, Astros 2 32-23 Thursday, June 1 Astros 5, Angels 2 33-23 Friday, June 2 Astros 6, Angels 2 34-23 Saturday, June 3 Astros 9, Angels 6 35-23 Sunday, June 4 Angels 2, Astros 1 35-24 Monday, June 5 Astros 11, Blue Jays 4 36-24 Tuesday, June 6 Blue Jays 5, Astros 1 36-25 Wednesday, June 7 Blue Jays 3, Astros 2 36-26 Thursday, June 8 Blue Jays 3, Astros 2 36-27 Friday, June 9 Guardians 10, Astros 9 (14) 36-28 Saturday, June 10 Astros 6, Guardians 4 37-28 Sunday, June 11 Guardians 5, Astros 0 37-29 Tuesday, June 13 Astros 6, Nationals 1 38-29 Wednesday, June 14 Astros 5, Nationals 4 39-29 Thursday, June 15 Nationals 4, Astros 1 (10) 39-30 Friday, June 16 Reds 2, Astros 1 39-31 Saturday, June 17 Reds 10, Astros 3 39-32 Sunday, June 18 Reds 9, Astros 7 39-33 Monday, June 19 Mets 11, Astros 1 39-34 Tuesday, June 20 Astros 4, Mets 2 40-34 Wednesday, June 21 Astros 10, Mets 8 41-34 Friday, June 23 Dodgers 3, Astros 2 41-35 Saturday, June 24 Dodgers 8, Astros 7 41-36 Sunday, June 25 Astros 6, Dodgers 5 42-36 Tuesday, June 27 Cardinals 4, Astros 2 42-37 Wednesday, June 28 Astros 10, Cardinals 7 43-37 Thursday, June 29 Astros 14, Cardinals 0 44-37 Friday, June 30 Astros 5, Rangers 3 45-37 Saturday, July 1 Rangers 5, Astros 2 45-38 Sunday, July 2 Astros 5, Rangers 3 46-38 Monday, July 3 Astros 12, Rangers 11 47-38 Tuesday, July 4 Astros 4, Rockies 1 48-38 Wednesday, July 5 Astros 6, Rockies 4 49-38 Thursday, July 6 Mariners 5, Astros 1 49-39

Houston Astros record by year

2022: 106-56, won World Series

106-56, won World Series 2021: 95-67, lost World Series

95-67, lost World Series 2020: 29-31, lost ALCS

29-31, lost ALCS 2019: 107-55, lost World Series

107-55, lost World Series 2018: 103-59, lost ALCS

103-59, lost ALCS 2017: 101-61, won World Series

More must-reads: