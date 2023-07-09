Hwy 82 Superior Canal bridge now open to thru traffic

UPDATE : According to a Facebook post by the Cameron Parish OHSEP, the Superior Bridge is now open to thru traffic.

UPDATE: Work has begun to fix the Superior Canal Bridge following its closure. Officials tell KLFY News materials are on site and the contractor has begun the emergency repairs on the bridge.

The bridge is anticipated to reopen to vehicle traffic by mid-July.

ORIGINAL STORY: VERMILION PARISH, La. – ( KLFY ) — The Superior Canal bridge is closed following a inspection that showed it was no longer safe to cross.

The bridge, located on Hwy. 82 between Vermilion Parish and Cameron Parish, is along a route popular with fishermen looking to reach Rockefeller Refuge and Joseph Harbor. Many say they may not travel to the fishing spots due to the closure.

One man, who wished to remain anonymous says he and his family were taking a road trip to Lake Charles and looking for a place to launch their boat when they were surprised by the road closure.

“There was a big sign that said ‘ROAD CLOSED 27 MILES AHEAD BRIDGE OUT,’ and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Oh my goodness, now how are we supposed to get home?'” the man said. “This just really destroys a lot of areas for us to go to. It’s going to affect a lot of people.”

DOTD has not given a definitive date for the repairs to be completed. In a statement, the office stated that they understand the frustration drivers experience, however safety for motorists and workers remains the department’s number one priority.

For more information on the Superior Bridge and detour routes, read the full press release here .

DOTD encourages residents to sign up for MyDOTD to receive regular updates on road projects, including the Superior Bridge repairs.

Progress to reopen the bridge is underway.

