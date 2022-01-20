ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Make Noodle Kugel Without a Recipe

By Sarah Jampel
Food52
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at Food52, we love recipes—but do we always use them? Of course not. Because once you realize you don't always need a recipe, you'll make your favorite dishes a lot more often. Today: Whether you grew up on your bubbe's kugel or you have no idea what...

food52.com

thv11.com

Retro Recipes: How to make a Coca-Cola cake

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Do you love looking through old cooking books? Food and travel blogger Kat Robinson certainly does. In fact she wrote a whole book on it and is giving us a look at the best recipes. COCA-COLA CAKE. A personal favorite of mine, this rich but...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
vandegriftvoice.com

Recipe: How to make banana bread

This is a healthy banana bread recipe. It tastes so good and is so easy to make! It takes only around 1 hour and 15 minutes with prep and bake time. In a bowl, mix in the oil and honey. Add in the eggs, and mix with a whisk. Add bananas and milk. Whisk again.
Daily Mail

How to make a KitKat at HOME: Foodie shares his five-ingredient recipe that tastes just like the real thing - and it's gluten-free and vegan

An Australian foodie has shared his easy and delicious recipe for healthy KitKat bars that only uses five ingredients and is completely vegan and gluten free. Cookbook author and Instagram-famous chef, Arman Liew, who goes by The Big Man's World online, demonstrated how to make homemade KitKat bars in a video posted to TikTok.
The Thomasville Times

Morning Recipes Great for Making Memories

With the weather cooling, it’s the perfect opportunity to spend some time in the kitchen to try out fun recipes and create special moments with family and friends. Pancakes and waffles provide deliciously easy ways to make mornings memorable at the breakfast table with those you love. Regardless of...
styleblueprint.com

The Chicken & Rice Soup Recipe You Need to Make

Chicken and rice soup. I just love it so much! There are countless versions — most are good, some are okay, and a few are out-of-this-world fabulous. This recipe is in the fabulous category, and it’s so easy. Grab a rotisserie chicken, and dinner is ready in a snap.
Allrecipes.com

12 Pickled Beet Recipes To Make at Home

Got a lot of beets to use up before they go bad? You're in the right place. Pickling is an easy, budget-friendly, and delicious way to preserve your precious produce. From old-fashioned ideas that have stood the test of time to new favorites that will quickly earn a spot in your rotation, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best pickled beet recipes.
Food52

13 Not-So-Basic Avocado Recipes

We’ve teamed up with Apeel to highlight our favorite avocado recipes for every time of day. Apeel is plant-based protection that locks moisture in and keeps oxygen out, which makes for longer-lasting produce and helps reduce food waste. When the just-ripe avocado you bought a few days ago is...
ABC Action News

Tips and Recipes to Make 2022 The Year of “YOU”

This New Year, it is time to take back our health and put better eating habits front and center. Jamie Hess joins us to share all the need-to-know tips and recipes to make meal prep a breeze. This interview is paid for by Conagra Brands.
delishknowledge.com

Easy Vegan Drunken Noodles Recipe (Pad Kee Mao Inspired)

This simple vegan noodle recipe is a must-make if you like drunken noodles. Inspired by the Thai favorite, Pad Kee Mao, this easy vegan drunken noodle recipe is made with rice noodles, veggies, tofu and a spicy sauce. Ready in 30 minutes!. Have you ever had drunken noodles, or Pad...
EatingWell

22 Heart-Healthy Recipes to Make for Dinner in 2022

These tasty recipes deserve a spot on your menu in the new year. Whether you prefer a cozy vegetable soup or a pan of spicy enchiladas, you'll find something to love in this mix of recipes. Plus, each serving is low in saturated fat and sodium, so you know they'll be a perfect fit in any heart-healthy eating pattern. Recipes like our Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas and Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle are sure to make mealtime more delicious than ever.
