Beach accesses temporarily closed due to precautionary weather conditions

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County ordered the temporary closure of several beach access locations on Wednesday.

County beaches will be closed to all vehicles and people to protect the safety of the public in light of extreme high tides and precautionary weather conditions, according to county judge Eddie Trevino.

The following beach access locations are closed:

-Boca Chica Beach

-County Beach Access No. 5

-County Beach Access No. 6

Cameron County beach areas on South Padre Island such as Beach Access No. 3 and 4, Isla Blanca Park, E.K., Atwood Park and Andy Bowie County Park will remain open until further notice.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.