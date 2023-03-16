Open in App
Norfolk, VA
See more from this location?
WETM 18 News

Burch earns Player of The Game for ODU baseball

By Andy Malnoske,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1Y8K_0lKXbmak00

NORFOLK, Va. (WETM) – Corning’s Landen Burch continues to earn success on the mound at the collegiate level.

Burch was named Player of The Game for Old Dominion University baseball on Wednesday in the Monarchs’ 23-0 win over Princeton at home. Landen threw five innings of work, striking out seven, and gave up just four hits. The win improved Burch’s record to (2-0) for the true freshman on the hill.

ODU completed the two-game sweep of Princeton and they also beat the Tigers 13-0 in seven innings in the opener. The Monarchs broke open the second game with a five-run second inning and then scored six runs in both the sixth & seventh innings at the plate.

Burch has now pitched in four games this season for ODU (15-2) and has 18 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings of work with a 3.68 ERA. Next up for ODU is a three-game series at Louisiana-Monroe starting Friday night at 7 pm.

(PHOTO: ODU Athletics)

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Commentary – Cornell wrestling’s historic weekend
Ithaca, NY23 hours ago
State champion Titans arrive home with parade
Avoca, NY1 day ago
Diakomihalis becomes four-time NCAA champ, Arujau wins first
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Winter Male MVP nominees revealed
Horseheads, NY1 day ago
Horseheads grad Tess Cites scores 5, as Villanova softball sweeps a doubleheader
Horseheads, NY3 days ago
Avoca-Prattsburgh boys win second straight Class D state title
Avoca, NY1 day ago
Titans headed back to Class D state finals
Avoca, NY2 days ago
Horseheads Winkky scores first collegiate goal for Albany
Horseheads, NY2 days ago
Corning’s Ashton Bange signs to run at Dartmouth
Corning, NY4 days ago
Elmira College baseball throws first no-hitter in their history
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Elmira Bowling team gets proclamation from County Executive
Elmira, NY1 day ago
Spring Temperature Outlook
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Taste of Downtown returning to Elmira
Elmira, NY4 hours ago
Go FundMe has been established for Lindley family who lost everything in fire
Lindley, NY1 day ago
Third man charged for Qountry Tavern fatal shooting
Elmira, NY4 days ago
Pennsylvania man killed in Steuben County crash
Troupsburg, NY1 day ago
First Responder Appreciation: Canisteo Police Chief Kyle C. Amidon
Canisteo, NY3 hours ago
Troopers arrest an Ovid resident for DWI
Ovid, NY10 hours ago
Driver in fatal West Elmira crash won’t face charges, DA says
Elmira, NY7 hours ago
Town of Horseheads sends cease order to The L event venue
Horseheads, NY4 days ago
Ithaca man arrested for suspected burglary stint
Ithaca, NY2 days ago
PHOTOS: Dansville Fire Department monitors ‘suspicious’ Castle on the Hill fire
Dansville, NY3 days ago
Corning man pleads guilty to killing woman in her apartment last summer
Corning, NY5 hours ago
One arrested after car crashes into two houses late Friday
Elmira, NY3 days ago
Former Broome County DA office employee sentenced
Binghamton, NY4 days ago
Athens nurse pleads guilty to insurance fraud, writing illegal prescriptions
Athens, PA4 days ago
Cameron man arrested after holding individual against their will
Cameron, NY4 days ago
Towanda man sentenced probation following high-speed police chase
Towanda, PA4 days ago
Bath man accused of trying to light someone’s room on fire
Bath, NY3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy