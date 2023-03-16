Open in App
Jacksonville, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Jaguars RB James Robinson lands with Patriots on 2-year deal

By Adam Stites,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kGGhq_0lKXbfPf00

The New England Patriots are signing former Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson to a two-year deal worth as much as $8 million, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Robinson, 24, was a breakout star with the Jaguars in 2020, setting the NFL record for yards from scrimmage by an undrafted rookie with 1,414. A year later, Robinson’s surprisingly small role in the Jaguars offense was one of many bizarre choices made by Urban Meyer, although the running back still managed 989 yards and eight touchdowns before an Achilles tear ended his season.

The back started his 2022 season strong with 230 rushing yards and four total touchdowns through the Jaguars’ first three games, but Robinson eventually started being phased out in favor of Travis Etienne Jr.

In October, Robinson was traded to the New York Jets in a deal that netted the Jaguars a sixth-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. The Jets hardly used Robinson, declaring him inactive for six of the 10 games after the trade.

With the Patriots, Robinson joins a backfield that was led by rookie Rhamondre Stevenson during the 2022 season.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, FL newsLocal Jacksonville, FL
2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Jaguars
Jacksonville, FL4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One massive piece still missing from Cowboys’ 2023 roster
Dallas, TX7 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Eagles double-dip at edge rusher in Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2023 NFL mock draft
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
DL L.J. Collier gets minimum salary with veteran benefit
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
Instant analysis of the Eagles signing Bears free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Film Review: Breaking down new Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Cowboys to sign Chiefs free agent RB Ronald Jones
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Bengals nab one of this year's most interesting weapons in Mel Kiper's new mock
Cincinnati, OH10 hours ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO13 hours ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Bengals' best free-agent targets left on open market
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Baker Mayfield talks new OC Dave Canales, Bucs' weapons and more on podcast
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
Cowboys sign Ronald Jones, add RB depth ahead of draft
Dallas, TX3 hours ago
Colts present at Iowa State pro day
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Eagles reload in the trenches in Mel Kiper's post free agency mock draft
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Bears land a top offensive tackle in Mel Kiper's new mock draft
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
WATCH: Panthers great Cam Newton throws at Auburn Pro Day
Auburn, AL3 hours ago
What the Brandin Cooks trade might mean for the Broncos
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Report: Eagles expected to hire Eastern Michigan assistant Taver Johnson
Philadelphia, PA2 hours ago
Bengals send Lou Anarumo to USC pro day
Cincinnati, OH4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy