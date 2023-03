Cincinnati's offensive line is getting a huge boost

CINCINNATI — It took a few days, but the Bengals made a splash.

Cincinnati is signing Orlando Brown Jr. to a 4-year, $64 million contract. The star left tackle will also receive a $31 million signing bonus as part of the deal according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

This is a major move to help protect Joe Burrow.

Brown will play left tackle, which means Jonah Williams could move to the right side.

The 26-year-old is a 4-time Pro Bowler and is easily the Bengals' best left tackle since Andrew Whitworth.

