College hockey: Green reflects on success after WIAC Co-Player of the Year honor

Just two years ago, Quinn Green was entering the transfer portal after Alabama-Huntsville—the Division 1 hockey program for which Green was a freshman forward—discontinued the team due to funding issues.

Now Green is the Co-WIAC Player of the Year after an outstanding junior season for the UW-Eau Claire Blugolds.

Green finished second in the WIAC with 14 goals and third in points with 26 this season. He also had three game-winning goals.

Green said he chose UW-Eau Claire after the program at Alabama-Huntsville folded because of the Blugold program’s reputation and the testimonies of two future teammates: his cousin Ryan Green—Blugold junior forward who was named All-WIAC Honorable Mention this season—and Sammy Martel, one of his best friends from his hometown of Chicago who is also a junior forward for UW-EC.

“Knowing the history of the school—good school, good hockey program—and knowing those guys and their testimonies of how good of a program it is, how much fun they have going to school here and always having a good group of guys,” Green said on why he chose UW-Eau Claire.

Green said that while it was bittersweet to see his time in Huntsville come to an end after just one season, he couldn’t be happier that he ended up in Eau Claire. Playing with his cousin is just one of the many reasons why.

“Not a lot of people get to play college hockey with someone in their family, so it’s a very cool and special experience,” Green said.

Green credits all his teammates for helping him to have such a great season individually.

“When you’re on the ice surrounded by elite players, all that does is elevate your game,” Green said. “I probably couldn’t have had the year I had without those guys.”

He also credits his summer training from last year on helping him get his game to the next level this season. He emphasized his training on skills he felt he was lacking in going into the season, which he says he showed on the ice with his improvement this year.

Blugold head coach Matt Loen “sets the tone” for the program and allows his players to improve and succeed in their time playing for him, Green said.

Playing in the WIAC Conference, while not Division 1, has been a great experience for Green as well, he said, as the conference tests each player every single night with its strength of play.

Green says the reason the conference is so tough is because “it doesn’t have a bad team.”

“Anyone can win any game on any given night,” Green said. “It doesn’t matter where you fall in the standings, if you don’t show up to play every night you might not win.”

Green also represented Team USA at the World University Games this season, an experience Green says is “one of the cooler things I’ve done in my life.”

“Getting to play for Team USA, wearing your country’s colors and playing against some elite competition was really cool,” Green said.

At the end of the day, Green credits his parents for helping him get to where he is now in his hockey career.

His father played college hockey at the Western Michigan University and put Quinn onto the ice for the first time at just three years old. Green credits his father’s help and coaching over the years, along with the commitment of both of his parents, for him becoming the player he is now.

“Everything they did to support me—trips, all the money spent—growing up and playing hockey to develop and get to where I am now, I can’t thank them enough for what they did.”