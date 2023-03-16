Colts Re-Sign Special Teams Standout Tony Brown

The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed cornerback and special teams standout Tony Brown.

The Indianapolis Colts continue to spoil their new special teams coordinator, Brian Mason, as they have reportedly re-signed special teams standout Tony Brown.

"Special teams ace Tony Brown going back to the #Colts on a one-year deal for $1.2M with $500K fully guaranteed, per source," tweeted ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler.

Undrafted out of Alabama in 2018, Brown (6'0", 199, 27 years old) initially signed on with the Los Angeles Chargers before spending time with the Green Bay Packers (2018-19), Cincinnati Bengals (2020-21), and Las Vegas Raiders (2021) before joining the Colts as a free agent last March.

Although he can help out in a pinch at cornerback while lined up either on the boundary or in the slot, Brown has excelled as a special teamer. He played a career-high 303 special teams snaps (72%) for the Colts in 2022 while playing a career-low 9 defensive snaps (1%).

Brown is the latest special teams move the Colts have made after adding Mason as their new coordinator, as the Colts gave Matt Gay the biggest free-agent contract for a kicker in NFL history at four years and $22.5 million with $13M guaranteed, and they also re-signed special teams stalwarts E.J. Speed and Ashton Dulin .

Brown is now re-added to a shallow Colts cornerback group featuring Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers, Darrell Baker Jr., Kevin Toliver II, and David Vereen.

In 49 career games, Brown has started 4 and totaled 65 tackles (4 for loss), 1.0 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 6 pass breakups, and 1 quarterback hit.

