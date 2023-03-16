Open in App
Charlotte, NC
AllPanthers

PJ Walker Signs with New Team

By Schuyler Callihan,

5 days ago

The former Panthers backup is headed north.

The Panthers are doing a near-complete makeover of its quarterback room this off-season. Late last week, they acquired the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, which they will use on a quarterback. And on Tuesday, they agreed to terms on a two-year deal with veteran Andy Dalton to serve as the bridge/backup.

Due to these two moves,  the Panthers didn't have any room for PJ Walker, who was a restricted free agent. Carolina chose not to tender him, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year began at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

It didn't take Walker long to find a new home as he will be reuniting with DJ Moore in Chicago. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN , Walker and the Bears reached an agreement and he will serve as the backup to Justin Fields.

Walker started seven games over the past three seasons for the Panthers, throwing for 1,461 yards, five touchdowns, and eleven interceptions while completing 57.5% of his pass attempts.

