Colts to re-sign CB Tony Brown to one-year deal

The Indianapolis Colts are re-signing cornerback Tony Brown after reaching an agreement on a one-year deal Wednesday.

Brown served mostly as a depth piece in the cornerback room while spending most of his time on special teams where he was among the leaders in snaps played for the 2022 season.

Brown’s deal reportedly is for $1.2 million and includes $500,000 guaranteed, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 16 games (no starts). He recorded seven tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss and one quarterback. His impact came on special teams where he played 72% of the team’s snaps, which trailed only E.J. Speed.

Following the trade that sent starter Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys, the Colts are incredibly thin at the cornerback position. The two currently projected starters in the room, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Kenny Moore II, are both going into a contract year.

Meanwhile, Moore has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason considering the potential to save a significant amount of salary-cap space.

We should expect the Colts to continue adding to the cornerback room both in free agency and the 2023 NFL draft. Bringing Brown back provides some nice back-end depth but will have more of an impact on special teams.

