Santa Fe, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Parks and Open Space Division is hiring

By Audrey Claire Davis,

5 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is looking for more help in its Parks and Open Space Division . They are currently understaffed and are looking to hire up to 20 employees.

According to the director, Melissa McDonald, they knew there was going to be a labor shortage and the city acted quickly. Santa Fe contracted six companies to help out on-call and for emergencies.

“The mayor knew that it was going to be challenging this year to get the labor force that we needed; so I’m really happy that the mayor, Mayor Webber, and the council thought ahead and are really supporting us in raising those wages so that we really can get some quality workers in here,” said McDonald.

There are 77 parks and 30 open spaces in Santa Fe. Wages for the open positions range between $17 and $25 per hour. For a full list of jobs with the City of Santa Fe, visit santafenm.gov .

