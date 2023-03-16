Open in App
Massachusetts State
WWLP

What options homeowners have if a storm impacts their power

By Kristina D'Amours,

5 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands are still in the dark across the Bay State, nearly 48 hours after that Nor’easter hit. Hundreds in our region could be entering a third day without electricity.

Thousands still without power Wednesday following snow storm

22News finds out what options homeowners have if a storm impacts their power and what’s covered under homeowners insurance. Specifically when it comes to food, damage, and even shelter.

Power was restored across western Massachusetts following a Nor’easter that put thousands in the dark. You know you have communities that are very rural, Ashfield, Plainfield communities in the Berkshires, they may have experienced.

“You know you have communities that are very rural, Ashfield, Plainfield communities in the Berkshires, they may have experienced longer than what you would consider average outage,” said Priscilla Ress of Eversource.

The heavy snow, not helping the situation. Art Johnson of Erving has experienced consistent power outages at his residence and was bracing for another round of storm damage.

“Many trees had snow on them and are just leaning right over our powerlines, I don’t know how we didn’t lose power,” said Johnson. “We did get a flicker, and our phone line was crackling so bad you couldn’t even use the landline.”

And while this kind of storm damage can become a major problem for many homeowners, there are some things to know when it comes to power outages and home insurance. Experts say power outages located on your property and caused by events included in your policy could be covered such as windstorms or lightning strikes.

Homeowners insurance may offer reimbursement for food lost during a power outage in some cases, but the cause of the outage may play a role in whether it will be covered, and be mindful of coverage limits. Most policies will not cover a hotel stay because of a power outage. However, you may be able to file a claim if a power surge damages your electronics.

Lastly, you want to make sure to take pictures of any spoiled food if you are filing a claim, you may even be asked to submit receipts.

