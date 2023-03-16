Try to stay awake

Since history seems to be repeating itself, here’s a column from 2018.

Human nature is to overreact or underreact. Rarely do we take a properly measured approach to anything. And so it is with the red tide bloom killing fish in Southwest Florida.

The overreaction is predictable and expected. Everything in the Harbor is dead! Our fishing is ruined for a generation, or maybe forever! Gnashing or teeth, rending of garments!

In a few weeks or months, when the red tide bloom subsides, almost everyone will forget. How can that be? Well, most people have already forgotten the huge mullet kill in Punta Gorda in December of 2016. The only folks who seem to remember are the ones whose backyards reeked of death for a couple weeks. What about the repeated October blooms that hammered spawning redfish? Mostly forgotten — though everyone complains about a lack of reds.

Unless it’s an active crisis, we tend to just ignore the problem. But it never goes away. Red tide is always there, waiting for the right conditions to explode. We’re always here, creating huge amounts of nutrients from residential and agricultural fertilizer runoff and waste products produced by ourselves and our pets and livestock. When the problem can be ignored, we ignore it.

That’s the real problems here. We pay no attention to the glowing coals until something dumps a gallon of gas on them. When the fire flares, we get upset and demand something be done. Then the gas burns itself out and we settle back into our easy chairs. But as long as the coals stay hot, there’s going to be flames again. It’s guaranteed. And so is the inevitable overreaction.

What we need to do is carry this feeling with us. Remember what it felt like when you first heard about thousands of dead snook on the beaches just as they were getting ready to spawn. Don’t forget that hollow feeling deep in the pit of your stomach. Keep it, and cultivate it — don’t let that fire in your belly go out. It’s what will motivate you to do the things that need to be done.

Which are … what, exactly, besides crying into our beers? This problem is of our own creation. Yes, red tide has always happened. Yes, red tide will always happen, no matter what we do. It’s supposed to happen. But like most other natural disasters, it’s supposed to be rare.

The part we’ve played has been to add things to the water that aren’t supposed to be there. And we’re really good at it. We dump phosphorus (from fertilizer and mining operations) and nitrogen (from septic tanks, sewage spills, partially treated sewage, and yes that pesky fertilizer again) into our ground and surface waters. That’s bad.

Then, to make things much worse, we concentrate that water and direct it into the estuary. What do you think stormwater drainage means? It means we dump water into the Harbor and the Gulf. When you see water flowing by in a drainage ditch, does it look like something you’d like to drink? If I dip up a cupful and filter out all the mud and silt, would you drink the cup then? Of course not. But it’s somehow OK to put it and whatever pollutants are in it into the Harbor.

When we were few, it was no big deal. The solution to pollution is dilution. Nature is resilient. There are systems for waste management. Bacteria break nutrients down. Plants use them to grow. Animals eat the plants. It works really well.

Until we monkey with it. Adding nutrients at levels 10 times or more what would be naturally found can’t hurt, can it? Of course it does. Dumping raw stormwater straight into a fish nursery is OK, right? Of course it isn’t.

Since we broke it, the only way it gets fixed is by us. And we can. Drive down Kings Highway for an example. The stormwater retention ponds on both sides of the road are full of aquatic vegetation. They use nutrients that would otherwise feed algae in Charlotte Harbor.

Smart solutions like this are the way of the future, because no matter how much Capt. Van rails about it, development isn’t stopping — it’s going faster.

That’s why we need to plan the fixes while we can. Plan now to avoid future failure. Septic tanks? They have to go. Too much nitrogen going into the groundwater. Sewers? They need to be hardened. It’s completely unacceptable that we have spills nearly every time it rains. Water treatment facilities? They need to be upgraded; all the nitrogen needs to come out.

Lawn fertilizer? Gonna have to do without. Too much of it escapes and feeds algae (and red tide). Okeechobee? That water has to go south into the Everglades — basically, the same setup as the Kings Highway ponds. Polluted water in, filtered water out.

But none of this happens if we stop caring as soon as the red tide bloom is over. It takes a lot of people pushing, writing letters to the editor, to politicians, to get the deciders to decide to do the right things instead of the easy things. Are you in, or are you going back to sleep?