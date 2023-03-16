Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
PIX11

NYC students call for funding cuts to school safety agents

By Katie CorradoVideo credit: Kirstin ColeKirstin Cole,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dq42r_0lKXWn4u00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Several dozen New York City students on Wednesday testified before the City Council’s Education Commission, sharing their experiences with school safety agents.

The students are part of the Urban Youth Collaborative, a group advocating for police-free schools.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 Breaking News

“Seeing police in our school makes us feel less – not more – safe,” said high school student Anari Coleman. “We need more counselors, not cops.”

Students want to see money in the school budget allocated in different ways.

More New York City news

“Secure a hiring freeze on the school cops, cut funding for the 600 vacant cop positions in the mayor’s budget and invest the money from those disinvestments into restorative justice, mental health and our futures,” said Coleman.

Several students testified that school feels more like a prison than a place to learn, with safety agents disproportionately targeting Black and brown students.

“Every day I go to school with a dozen school cops and three metal detector checkpoints, where I often get stopped and searched, resulting in me being late to class,” said student Aylin Frias.

Their demands, however, may be a hard sell. On Wednesday morning, a student at Inwood Academy was stabbed twice in the leg . Police are also investigating a trio of shootings Tuesday near schools on the Upper West Side and Harlem.

Mayor Eric Adams’ proposed 2024 budget allocates funding for more than 4,400 school safety agents. It’s an increase from the 3,900 currently employed , but it’s still nearly 1,000 fewer than there were three years ago.

Hank Sheinkopf, a spokesperson for Local 237, the union representing school safety agents, said cutting agents has a straightforward result.

“You like crime?” Said Sheinkopf. “You like visiting kids in hospitals? You like seeing people stabbed and shot? That’s what you’ve got.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
$15M gift to Hostos Community College helps Bronx woman afford Ivy League education
Bronx, NY21 hours ago
CUNY students demonstrate against proposed tuition hike
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Nurses at NYC-run hospitals want equal pay to private hospital nurses
New York City, NY23 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Famed NYC pizzeria 2 Bros. no longer serving $1 slices: reports
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Mayor Adams signs legislation to combat lithium-ion battery fires
New York City, NY19 hours ago
‘We Love NYC’ campaign aims to reinvigorate post-pandemic New York City
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC installs gun-free zone signs in Times Square
New York City, NY2 days ago
Women’s initiatives are a priority in Adams’ administration
New York City, NY2 days ago
Long Island police department using new technology to avoid dangerous police pursuits
Old Westbury, NY22 hours ago
Teen allegedly smoking marijuana pepper-sprayed man, 70, in NYC building: NYPD
New York City, NY8 hours ago
PIX Panel talks NYC parking permits, congestion pricing, and Rikers
New York City, NY2 days ago
New York Civil Liberties Union sues NYPD
New York City, NY3 days ago
Queens BP talks about deadly smoke shop robbery, violence near schools
Queens, NY1 day ago
Man rents Times Square billboard for $150 to propose to girlfriend
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC preparing for protests ahead of possible Trump indictment
New York City, NY20 hours ago
NYC making security plans for potential Trump indictment
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYC Panera Bread giving away free coffee for a year
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Ringling Bros. circus to tour again, minus animals
New York City, NY6 hours ago
1 person killed in Bronx apartment fire caused by lithium-ion battery: FDNY
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Man shoved straphanger into side of moving train in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY10 hours ago
On the Record with Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh: No need for federal probe in police-involved shooting of Najee Seabrooks
Paterson, NJ2 days ago
Black Girl Magic Ball celebrates Black girls in the arts
New York City, NY1 day ago
Manhattan braces for possible arrest of Trump, related protests
Manhattan, NY11 hours ago
Crooks put man in headlock in Queens train platform robbery: NYPD
Queens, NY10 hours ago
Man shot inside an apartment in Brooklyn NYCHA building: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day celebrations boost NYC businesses
New York City, NY3 days ago
Closer analysis of fatal police shooting of activist in NJ sparks criticism from community
Paterson, NJ3 days ago
NY, NJ Catholics get green light to eat meat this St. Patrick’s Day, despite Lent restrictions
New York City, NY4 days ago
‘The outcome matters’: Political analyst on Trump NYC case
New York City, NY1 day ago
Anti-gun violence rally held at scene of Brooklyn quadruple shooting
Brooklyn, NY4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy