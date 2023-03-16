Open in App
Kansas City, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Parade of Hearts to hold public reveal event in April for 40 new hearts

By Brian Dulle,

5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It won’t be too long before 40 brand new hearts from Parade of Hearts will be displayed across the Kansas City metro and you could be the first to see them.

Parade of Hearts announced Wednesday is will be holding a ticketed public reveal event .

The event will feature the 40 new hearts for one day only at the American Royal Center on April 15.

Home some call halfway house sparks debate in Hickman Mills neighborhood

The event includes meet and greets with the different artists, DJs, concessions, coloring pages for the kids and other family entertainment.

Tickets are $5 per person with kids age 2 and under free. All funds raised from the celebration event will go towards helping The University of Kansas Health System, Children’s Miracle Network, The Family Conservancy and participating Kansas City regional artists.

The Parade of Hearts Project began as a regional art and philanthropy project in 2022. The 156 unique hearts placed throughout the metro raised more than $2.5 million dollars for Kansas City-area nonprofit organizations .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

