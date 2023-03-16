Frankfort Wins a Back And Forth Battle to Advance to the State Quarterfinals

TRAVERSE CITY - The Frankfort Panthers played in a rollercoaster of a game, but ended as the ones victorious over the Lake Leelanau St. Mary Eagles 50-44.

The Panthers were down by as many as 7 points and were crawling closer to a lead as they entered the second half down 27-25. In the third quarter, Xander Sauer’s jumper brought Frankfort to a one-point lead. It was a fight to be the team in front, until a three-pointer from Emmerson Farmer put the Panthers ahead, 40-38, and they kept it that way.

Emmerson lead the night with 19 points, 12 of them from 3-pointers.

The Panthers will advance to the state quarterfinal and play Hillman on Tuesday, March 21 at 7 p.m.