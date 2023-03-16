Cam'ron Calls Out Ja Morant's Father: “You Gotta Start Being A More Father Figure… The Sunglasses, The Wilding Out, Trying To Fight Shannon Sharpe."

Rapper Cam'Ron called out Tee Morant for not being a good father figure after Ja Morant's recent controversies.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has been the biggest name in basketball for the last two weeks and not for good reasons. Morant went on Instagram Live and showed off a gun in a Colorado club, leading to a lot of fallout.

Morant is serving an 8-game suspension as a result but the bigger punishment has to be how people have been talking about him. Rapper Cam'Ron has a different target in mind, criticizing Tee Morant , Ja's father on a podcast.

Tee Morant was seen getting into a scuffle with Shannon Sharpe during a Lakers vs. Grizzlies game earlier this season. While Tee has been considered a shining example of a supportive father, people will be critical of his role in guiding Ja away from controversies. He did take accountability for Ja's actions after the videos leaked.

Will Ja Morant Change?

Morant gave his first public interview since the controversy to Jalen Rose on ESPN earlier today, vowing to change and be a better example. That's encouraging to hear given the superstar potential he has. Distractions like this will not only affect his career but also the stability of the Grizzlies. The team will be looking to move on from this situation and cement their spot as the No. 2 seed in the West.

Morant is expected to return against the Dallas Mavericks on March 20, giving him 11 games to reintegrate himself into the team and be ready for their playoff run. The Grizzlies will be hoping to show the progression on the court and make a deep run. Ja being on the court as their primary star is crucial for that to be a reality.

