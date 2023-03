Big Chicken opened with lines out the door despite the rainy day March 15 at 366 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 106, Gilbert.

The chain restaurant from Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, with locations in 13 states, serves home-cooked favorites from O’Neal’s childhood with trending flavors. The menu includes crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders and a signature Cheez-It-crusted macaroni and cheese dish.

The Gilbert location is the second in Arizona after one opened inside Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena.

480-687-8964. www.bigchicken.com/gilbert-az