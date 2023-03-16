TN man accused of kidnapping, locking woman in closet arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — A man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her captive in a locked closet for months has been arrested, according to the Dyersburg Police Department.

Police say officers apprehended 30-year-old Brenton Bell on Moss Street in Dyersburg without incident. He is being held pending Dyersburg City Court action.

Police say a man working in the area of Schaffer Street was approached Saturday afternoon by a woman who claimed she had escaped after being kidnapped weeks earlier.

Officers found the woman hiding under a new construction home in the area.

Police say the woman told them Bell forced her to stay in a locked closet at a vacant home for approximately two months and that she was only allowed out of the closet for an hour a day. She also claimed she was given little food and no access to bathroom facilities.

The woman said she was in a relationship with Bell when it became physically abusive and led to her being held captive.

Dyersburg is about 80 miles north of Memphis in Dyer County, Tennessee.

