One dead in crash near Mapleton

By Morgan DeVries,

5 days ago

( KXNET ) — One person is dead after a crash involving a Volvo semi with a tanker trailer and a Peterbilt semi with a flatbed, curtain-side trailer near Mapleton.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, this crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Volvo semi, driven by a 52-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ontario, was heading west on I-94 when they stopped for an unknown reason in the second lane. The Peterbilt semi, driven by a 72-year-old from British Columbia Canada man came up to the Volvo, swerved to the left, and rear-ended the Volvo.

As a result, the Volvo was pushed into the westbound shoulder and into the ditch. The tanker trailer the Volvo was towing was punctured and began to leak ethylene glycol.

The Peterbilt also ended up in the westbound ditch and ended up catching fire. The Peterbilt was hauling large HVAC equipment.

The Mapleton and Casselton Fire Departments responded to the scene and put the fire out. After the fire was out, the driver of the Peterbilt was found deceased in the cab.

There was an estimate of about 6,500-6,700 gallons of ethylene glycol that leaked. Ethyl glycol is a green antifreeze and not a hazard to the public, but an environmental company was dispatched to remediate the spill.

Eastbound I-94 was closed for about an hour after the crash and westbound I-94 remained closed for the vehicle to be removed. Traffic was detoured from the roads at Mapleton and Casselton to ND State Hwy 10.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the NDDOT helped with the road closure and detour routes.

The Fargo Fire Department helped on scene as part of the hazardous material response, while the NDDOT helped with keeping the spill in the ditch.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

