Daily Mail

Home and Away's Ada Nicodemou, 45, shocks with childhood photo

By Ciara O'loughlin For Daily Mail Australia,

5 days ago

Home And Away star Ada Nicodemou looks unrecognizable in a cute childhood photo that she shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The soap star , who has played Leah Patterson-Baker for 23 years, stunned fans with a throwback snap from when she was in school.

The cute photo showed Ada smiling as a young girl in her school uniform.

Her brown locks were completely different to her glossy straight hair now, as she sported a natural curly look with a small feathered fringe.

Showing off her youthful skin and brown eyes, the young Ada looked very happy to be getting her school photo taken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uszzT_0lKXQ4i000

She also donned a Madonna-inspired lace blue bow in her dark brown hair while wearing her gingham blue uniform.

Posting the photo on Wednesday, 45-year-old Ada captioned it: 'What do we think of this young girl? And how’s the hair?' followed by two laughing face emojis.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments, with many in disbelief that the photo is a young Ada, and others in awe of her curly locks.

One fan wrote: 'What’s your secret, you haven’t aged a day…so jealous.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FWTK_0lKXQ4i000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=033J4a_0lKXQ4i000

While another said: 'You sure can recognise it’s you. Have you still got a natural curl? Lovely pic xx'

Many of her fellow Home And Away co-stars also gushed over the adorable snap.

Lynne McGranger, who plays Irene Roberts, commented: 'I try to get my hair like that every day!!!!'

While Georgie Parker said 'I LOVE the hair' and Demi Harman wrote, 'Bring back the hair' followed by three heart eye emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlQb9_0lKXQ4i000
