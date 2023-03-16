SF Giants closer Camilo Doval has an electric outing at WBC

While the Dominican Republic was eliminated by Puerto Rico on Wednesday, SF Giants closer Camilo Doval had a dominant performance.

The Dominican Republic was eliminated from the World Baseball Classic in a 5-2 loss to Puerto Rico on Wednesday. However, SF Giants closer Camilo Doval had an electric outing representing his home country before the game was over. Doval made two appearances over the course of the tournament, recording three strikeouts without allowing a baserunner over 2.1 innings of work.

SF Giants closer Camilo Doval throws a pitch against the Cubs. (2022) John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Doval needed just 14 pitches to strikeout three batters over 1.1 innings of work. With the baseball world's attention on him, Doval had his best stuff on display. The 25-year-old righty's fastball was routinely eclipsing 100 mph on the radar gun while his slider induced a swinging strike on the two occasions he threw it.

Doval entered with the Dominican Republic already trailing 5-2 in the top of the seventh inning with two outs and a runner on first base. He struck out Mets All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on four pitches to end the inning. Then, in the eighth, he struck out Red Sox outfielder Enrique Hernandez and Royals catcher MJ Melendez before inducing a groundout from Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera.

Doval was the only current member of the Giants organization to appear in Wednesday's game. However, former Giants starter Johnny Cueto got the start for the Dominican Republic and ended up with the loss. Cueto struggled over two innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits, including a home run.

Camilo Doval will now rejoin the Giants in Scottsdale and continue ramping up for the start of the regular season. Barring injury, Doval will reprise his role as the SF Giants closer. In 2022, his first full MLB season, Doval recorded a 2.53 ERA in 67.2 innings pitched with 80 strikeouts and 27 saves. If his appearance on Wednesday night for the World Baseball Classic was any sign of his preparedness, Doval is absolutely ready to get the regular season started.