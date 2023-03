Leah Millis/Reuters

Jan. 6 rioters will likely be going through the court process for years to come, a federal court in Washington, D.C. said in a letter to the U.S. attorney there, according to a new report. More than 1,000 people who stormed the Capitol that day still have yet to be arrested, according to Bloomberg, which obtained a copy of the letter between the two agencies. More than 1,000 people have already been arrested for their roles in the attempted insurrection.

