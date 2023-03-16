Open in App
Raleigh County, WV
Crews battle barn fire in Grandview

By Austin Simms,

5 days ago
GRANDVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Multiple first responders were dispatched to Grandview in Raleigh County after a barn caught fire Wednesday evening.

According to dispatchers, calls regarding the barn fire came in around 8:59 PM Wednesday.

The fire occurred on Grandview Road near the I-64 Grandview exit.

JanCare Ambulance, Ghent Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, Beaver Fire Department, Mabscott Fire Department, and Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department all responded to the blaze.

Dispatchers say no injuries have been reported.

No other information has been released at this time.

