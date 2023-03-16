Raquel Leviss Has 'Panic Attack' Over Not Knowing 'Who I Am' on 'Vanderpump Rules' Ahead of Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules is back, with the fallout from Raquel Leviss ' kiss with Oliver taking center stage.On Wednesday's all-new episode, Raquel has a panic attack after Lala Kent , Katie Maloney and Kristina Kellycall her out for her behavior during theirgirls' trip to Las Vegas.

After confirming that she did in fact kiss Oliver, Raquel seems shocked thatshe's being judged for something she thought Lala gave her the OK to do.

"Raquel, why are you like this?" Katie asks.

"Are you serious right now?" Raquel fires back. "Like,it was Lala's territory and I was not allowed to kiss him?"

"No, no. I gave her the OK," Lala chimes in.

"I'm starting to see a pattern in Raquel. It seems that she's only interested in men that her friends are either married to or interested in, and that is a big red flag for me," Katie tells the camera.

While the ladies say they're beginning to see a pattern with Raquel, Lala points out it's something that's exacerbated when the SUR server is drinking.

"I will say this: you asked me, I totally punted him to you, said, 'You go for it.' I will say, you drinking? I would never trust you around my man. Never," Lala maintains.

"I mean, like... thank god you don't have a man to, like, f**king have around," Raquel replies, to the shock of the group.

Before things can get any worse, Lala tells the group it's time to call it a night, withRaquel retreating to her room and Lala, Katie and Kristina staying behind in theirs.

The trio proceeds to poke fun at Raquel -- half in shock at what she's said and half surprised by the projector she set up in her room, with the group seemingly suggesting that she's immature.

"Hide your kids, hide your boyfriend. Hide your boyfriend, hide your husband. Hide your boyfriend," Katie jokes, not realizing that Raquel has been eavesdropping on their conversation the entire time.

Upset by their comments,Raquel puts herself to bed crying, as Lala tells Katie and Kristina she's locking her door tonight.

"The last thing I was expecting was to be judged on, like, getting drunk and having fun," Raquel says in an interview.

The next morning, she takes the chance to clear the air, though she's a bit unsure of the events that unfolded the night prior.

Raquel puts herself to bed crying, as Lala tells Katie and Kristina she's locking her door tonight.

"How do you feel? You look so... great," Lala half-heartedly asks. "Thanks. I feel, um... something for sure," Raquel replies.

"I feel embarrassed, actually," she adds.

"What do you remember from last night, here?" Katie asks.

"I honestly don't even remember what I said. I just know I said something that was very offensive and I think it was directed toward you [Katie]," Raquel says.

After being reminded of what she said, Lala asks Raquel if that's how she really feels.

"Do you feel that way, like if someone said, like, I don't know that I would feel comfortable if you had one-too-many drinks around my dude? Do you really feel like, 'Well, if you can't keep him, then here I am?' Like, do you feel that way?" Lala asks.

"No," Raquel insists.

"If you do feel that way, I'm not your audience. I don't want anything to do with it. I respect people's relationships and quite honestly, I feel like you do, too, because even six years ago when I drunkenly hooked up with your ex-fiancé, like, that's something that I still feel, does not feel great, right?" Lala says, reminding Raquel of her hook-up with James Kennedy .

"I don't think any of this would've happened had you not had one too many," Lala continues.

Raquel agrees and the group sets out for Lake Havasu. While in the car, the girls get to talking about their relationships when the conversation turns to Raquel and her break-up with James.

"After how he exploded at my dad at Thanksgiving and how he was, like, so enraged on the car ride back home to the hotel, saying my dad is only with my mom because he's miserable and he's pathetic, and my mom's a b***h," Raquelrecalls.

"I was actually planning on leaving him when he went to London to visit his dad," she admits.

"Were you gonna tell him, though?" Lala asks.

"No, I was gonna pack up all my stuff and leave the ring box, with the ring in it, with a note," Raquel replies.

She continues, "I feel like in a relationship like that, where I'm so focused on James, I lost my identity and now, being single, it's like, OK. This is my new identity. I'm a 'single girl in L.A.,' like..."

"What does that mean? Like, what am I supposed to be doing?" Lala asks.

"Yeah. Who am I? Literally, people have been asking, 'Oh, Raquel! Who are you?'," Raquel shares.

Despite Katie insisting that she "needs to figure that sh*t out," Raquel admits she doesn't know who she is, and in that moment, it all seems like too much to handle.

Bravo

Raquel starts to cry, "I just feel like, I don't know. I don't know who I am. I don't know what I want," she tells the girls. "I'm just trying to figure out my life."

They pull over in an attempt to comfort Raquel, who says she feels shaky and sick. Lala diagnoses it as apanic attack and coaches her through breathing, givingher water to drink.

"You're not a mess," Lala assures Raquel.

"No, I am. I really am," Raquel says. "You gotta let it go, OK?" Lala tells.

"I don't know how to do that. I beat myself up over everything," Raquelsays through tears.

"Last night, from my perspective, as someone who saw it-- 'cause I know you're replaying it in your mind, OK? You were funny, you were cute. You enjoyed yourself," Lala says. "We're all good. Everything is fine."

"Just remember you're not alone," Katie adds.

Fast-forward to the aftermath of Raquel's affair with Tom Sandoval amid his relationship with Ariana Madix ,Raquel doesn't seem to have Lala or Katie in her corner, with Katie slamming Raquel during an appearance on Lala's Give Them Lala podcast .

Prior to "Scandoval," Katiesaid she was "apprehensive" about Raquel"but still trying to give her a chance."

"I was really trying to give her the benefit of the doubt and try to get some kind of friendship off the ground with her," Katieexplained to Lala. "...I felt like she was being very misguided. We felt that way, that she was getting s***ty advice from people, so we were trying to take her under our wing…. Hindsight's 20/20, but I watch it and I'm like, 'Katie, you should've just told her to stay home.'"

Lala did not hang out with Raquelprior to the scandal, something she's now grateful for, stating, "Thank God I did not give this ho a chance to be in my presence and breathe my air."

Katie is ready to adopt that same attitude now.

"I can confidently sayf**k you to her, because I gave you every opportunity. I was so kind to you when I didn't have to be, but I was," she said."And the fact that you didn't really step up or really appreciate thator recognize that, and you just walked all over that and took a giant dump on it? Like, you're an idiot and I don't care. I don’t care what's coming to you right now. You deserve it."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Vanderpump Speaks on Pump's Uncertain Future

Kristen Doute Returns to 'Vanderpump Rules' After Being Fired in 2020

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss: A Timeline of Their Cheating Scandal