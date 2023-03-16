Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals get Orlando Brown Jr. for 4 years, $64 million

By Ben Baby,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaCrA_0lKXL11k00

The Cincinnati Bengals showed they are serious about protecting quarterback Joe Burrow , signing four-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr . to a four-year, $64 million deal, his agent, Michael Portner, confirmed to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Bengals paid a premium to land Brown, the former Kansas City Chiefs star who was one of the best available offensive tackles in free agency. According to Portner, the deal pays $42.3 million over the first two years and includes a signing bonus of over $31 million, the highest ever for an offensive lineman.

The signing bonus is $10 million higher than what offensive linemen Ted Karras , Alex Cappa and La'el Collins received combined when they signed with the Bengals last offseason.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets were among other teams that showed interest in Brown.

He immediately boosts an offensive line that was improved at times in pass blocking but still ranked near the bottom of the league. The Bengals were 30th in pass block win rate, an ESPN metric powered by NFL Next Gen.

Brown will also become the most accomplished player on the roster, with consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 2019-22. Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was previously the only player on Cincinnati's roster with multiple Pro Bowl selections (two).

If Brown continues to play left tackle, that means former first-round pick Jonah Williams will likely need to find a new position. Williams, who had his fifth-year option picked up last season, has been the team's primary starter on the left side of the offensive line since he was drafted in 2019.

Brown and the Chiefs couldn't agree on a long-term contract last season, so he played the season as their franchise player, earning about $16.6 million.

Brown, who turns 27 in May, was acquired by the Chiefs in a 2021 trade with the Baltimore Ravens . He was the starting left tackle for every game except one in his two seasons with the Chiefs. He was a Pro Bowl selection in both seasons, using his massive 6-foot-8, 340-pound frame to post a pass block win rate of 91.8% when blocking for Patrick Mahomes , which ranked 18th among all offensive tackles.

He played three seasons for the Ravens, where he was mostly a right tackle. He asked to be traded from Baltimore so he could play left tackle in part because he wanted to fulfill a promise made to his late father, Orlando, a former NFL offensive tackle.

Brown has appeared in 81 games (75 starts) in his five NFL seasons and has been selected to the Pro Bowl each of the past four seasons.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cowboys add Ronald Jones to help fill Ezekiel Elliott void
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
Hollywood Icon Dies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Eddie Goldman activated by Falcons eight months after retirement
Atlanta, GA3 hours ago
Wyoming star big man Graham Ike enters transfer portal
Laramie, WY5 hours ago
Sources: Iona reaches 5-year deal with FDU's Tobin Anderson
New Rochelle, NY6 hours ago
Team USA's Nick Martinez, not guaranteed a start, leaves WBC
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Source: Lions agree to 1-year deal with C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Sources: Texans add TE Dalton Schultz, RB Devin Singletary
Houston, TX23 hours ago
Grizzlies' Ja Morant says attempt to manage stress 'ongoing'
Memphis, TN1 hour ago
Why Ravens' Lamar Jackson makes sense for Colts
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Texans reach $75M extension with LT Laremy Tunsil, sources say
Houston, TX2 days ago
WBC 2023: Live updates, highlights, takeaways and more
Miami, FL1 hour ago
Seahawks cut DT Al Woods as defensive line revamp continues
Seattle, WA20 hours ago
Antoine Davis feels 'cheated' out of breaking NCAA scoring record
Detroit, MI23 hours ago
Newton 'can't wait to show' he can still play at Auburn pro day
Auburn, MA20 hours ago
Cowboys trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks
Houston, TX2 days ago
'Opportunity' key theme as Crimson Tide open spring slate
Tuscaloosa, AL21 hours ago
Venezuela's Jose Altuve exits after 96 mph fastball hits hand
Houston, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy