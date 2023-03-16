Open in App
Ohio State
See more from this location?
WHIO Dayton

$20 million awarded to Ohio first responders address wellness, retention

By WHIO Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47u43U_0lKXKmTz00

Gov. Mike DeWine announced that an additional $20 million in funding will be dedicated to supporting the wellness needs and recruitment of first responders.

The $20 million will bring the total amount of funding for the Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention and Resillance program to $95 million.

DeWine created the program in May 2022 to support the wellness needs of law enforcement officers, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians (EMTs), according to a release.

>> Area police department awarded grant to address violent crimes in community

“When it comes to public safety, we don’t want our police officers, firefighters, and medics to be overworked and exhausted when they’re responding to emergencies,” DeWine said. “Through this program, we’re not only helping local first responders get support for their mental wellbeing, but we’re also helping to ease the workload on current staff by funding new hires.”

A total of $61 million has been awarded to over 200 first responder agencies to date.

More information about the program can be found here .







Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
FBI aware of false active shooter calls at schools across Miami Valley, state
Dayton, OH1 hour ago
Miami Valley city named third ‘Best Place to Live in Ohio’
Oakwood, OH4 hours ago
Local doctors, pharmacist mentioned in federal opioid lawsuit
Youngstown, OH7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Centerville to hold free shredding event to help protect resident’s I.D.
Centerville, OH1 day ago
Man arrested in Wisconsin in connection to stolen funeral van containing body in Illinois
Rockport, IL1 day ago
1 hospitalized after shot in shoulder in Harrison Twp.
Dayton, OH1 day ago
24-year-old arrested, fentanyl seized in four Ohio houses during drug bust
Marion, OH4 days ago
Major storm to bring more rain, damaging winds and heavy snow to California
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Autopsy released for baby who died after Ohio Amber Alert
Columbus, OH8 days ago
Known drug trafficker arrested after bodies found bound and gagged in Akron, Judge declares mistrial in Alishah Pointer murder case: 3News Daily
Akron, OH8 days ago
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet in Ohio You Must Try
Newton Falls, OH28 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy