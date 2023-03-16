Kevin Durant offers advice for Bronny James

Kevin Durant offered some advice to Bronny James as LeBron’s oldest son nears the end of high school.

Durant went to Texas for college and was a 1-and-done player for the Longhorns before entering the NBA Draft in 2007, where he became the No. 2 overall pick. Durant has since gone on to become one of the best players in the league over the last several years.

During his “The etcs w/KD” show, Durant advised Bronny to go to college rather than try other routes prior to entering the NBA.

“There’s still some amazing talent in college right now. With so many different routes — the OTEs, going overseas, guys going to Australia — all that stuff is cool. But still going to college, I feel like that’s a great route because it’s still on the big stage. You still got to show who you are on that big stage. And the tournament is still a huge thing,” Durant said.

Durant said he would “love” to see Bronny play college ball.

“I would love to see Bronny in college instead of going the other route.”

Durant added that his guess is Bronny stays home in Los Angeles and attends USC that way his father would be able to watch games easier. LeBron plays for the Lakers and plans to keep playing until Bronny is old enough to join him in the NBA.

In January, a report published what they thought were Bronny’s three preferred schools . It seems like Bronny will be choosing the college route. Whether he goes 1-and-done like Durant is another question.

