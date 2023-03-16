Sparta Middle School Announces 2022-2023 Students of the Second Marking Period

SPARTA, NJ-Sparta Middle School has recognized the Students of the First Marking Period. These students have been chosen by their team teachers exemplifying good character and positive work habits. The sixth-grade teams are Amber, Sapphire and Topaz. For the seventh grade the teams are Diamond, Garnet and Ruby. The eight grade teams are Pearl, Emerald and Jade.

The teachers share their comments about the selected students.

Sixth Grade

The Amber Team selected Michael Aguilar and Brooke Seger.

Michael Aguilar is an outstanding student who has made a great impression on all of his teachers. He is extremely conscientious and hard-working. He is always smiling and can be counted on to work cooperatively with any group. His outgoing personality and respect for everyone is apparent in everything he does. The Amber Team teachers are so glad that Michael is on our team and we look forward to a great year of watching him flourish.

Brooke Seger is the Amber Team Student of the Second Marking Period. She is one of our hardest working students this year. She uses her time wisely and always completes all of her work. Brooke is an excellent additional to any classroom because of her positive attitude and the ability to work with any of er peers. Her work ethic has made her stand out as she often exceeds the requirement of her assignments. We are so happy she is on our team and look forward to a phenomenal year with her as our student.

The Sapphire Team chose Jaedin Alvarado and Penelope Biehler.

Jaedin Alvarado is a conscientious young man who stays on task and always tries his best in each of our classes. When absent, he checks in to see what he needs to do to make sure that he is caught up. He is polite, respectful and frequently greets his teachers when he enters school in the morning and will also wish us a good night when heaves at the end of the day. Jaedin is a delight to have in class and is a good role model for others on our team.

Penelope Biehler is a very hardworking young lady who is very responsible with regard to her work. She is an outstanding swimmer and will make sure that her work is complete even with her busy schedule outside of the classroom. She uses her time wisely and will advocate for herself when something is not clear. She is a kind, pleasant and supportive student who is willing to help other when needed. Penelope possesses all of the qualities of a strong student and is a pleasure to have in our classes.

Topaz Team selected Harsh Kirange and Megan Smulewicz

Harsh Kirange is a responsible and mature student that always does the right thing without being asked. He is liked by his teachers and peers due to his genuine, kind and helpful demeanor. He is well rounded in his interests and is an integral part of the Robotics Team.

Megan Smulewicz is friendly, positive and cheerful and her smile is infectious. She is a driven and dedicated student that takes pride in her work. She transitioned well to middle school and maintains a healthy balance between academics and extracurricular activities, such as softball and basketball.

Seventh Grade

The Diamond Team nominated Evianys Gomez and Ajay Persaud.

Evianys Gomez is a shining example of what it means to be recognized as a Student of the Marking Period. She exemplifies the best of everything of a Sparta Student. Evi is a tireless student always looking far beyond the initial learning to make deeper and more meaningful connections. She is a global thinker who can see the big picture and share her thoughts with others in a genuine and enthusiastic manner. Evi brings insight and relevance to all class discussions. Her smile and humor are contagious, leaving everyone around her more positive. The Diamond team is especially proud to have Evi as a member.

Ajay Persaud is a well-deserved recipient of the Diamond Team Student of the Marking Period. He is dedicated and interested in his academics, always engaged and conscientious. Ajay is willing to go above and beyond, not stopping until he has. Very clear grasp on his studies. His interests go beyond school and into basketball and making new friends. He is honest, hardworking, kind and respectful. Ajay will often offer to help those who need a little extra boost. We are very proud of Ajay and his accomplishments.

The Garnet Team selected Ethan Carey and Julianna Reid.

Ethan Careys can never be found without a smile on his face. His wonderful attitude is contagious and he is a perfect example of a model student for the Garnet Team. He is responsible and will ask for help when needed, while also willing to help those around him. He works hard for his success and is humble about his accomplishments. His improvement throughout the year thus far does not go unnoticed. The Garnet Team proudly recognizes Ethan Carey as our Student of the Marking Period.

Julianna Reid has some of the most important characteristics of a model student. She is hardworking, caring and compassionate. She is always working to better herself and willing to lend a helping hand to any of her peers. She is responsible and has a wonderful disposition. Make sure that you say hello to her in the hallway, although she will probably say hello to you first. The Garnet Team is proud to recognize Julianna as our Student of the Marking Period.

The Ruby Team selected Brooke Evelyn and Nicholas Melnickuk.

Brooke Evelyn is one of the nicest, most respectful and dedicated students on the Ruby Team. She is a true representation of the values and pillars of character in our middle school. Her teachers appreciate her effort, participation and advocate in all of her classes. She works well o matter the setting, activity or assignment. The Ruby Team appreciates how caring and kind she is to her classmates as well which allows her to work very well in groups. Her positive energy is contagious and brings smiles to those around her. The Ruby Team is lucky to have Brooke in seventh grade.

Nicholas Melnickuk is one of the hardest working students on the Ruby Team. He approaches school with the right attitude and focus. He is on time and punctual with his assignments. He is always respectful to his peers and teachers. Nicholas does whatever is asked of him and demonstrates the positive character traits that the middle school is all about. The Ruby Team congratulates, Nicholas on achieving this deserved honor.

Eighth Grade

The Emerald Team chose Julia Maglaras and Christian Vasile.

Julia Maglaras is a wonderful human being. She brings a positive attitude and kindness to everything she does and everyone she interacts with. Her considerate and thoughtful demeanor permeates most aspects of her student life on the Emerald Team.

Christian Vasile is a positive role model for his peers. He approaches his academics with fervor, always applying himself to the best of his abilities. His classmates flock to Christian in cooperative group settings. Christian has such empathy for everyone around him. Additionally, Christian is a very accomplished and dedicated musician. We are so fortunate to have Christian on the Emerald Team and to recognize him as an Emerald Team Student of the Second Marking Period.

The Jade Team nominated Kaitlin Rodriguez and Joshua Wright.

Kaitlin Rodriguez is exemplary because she never runs from difficult challenges. Instead, she always seeks assistance rather than asking someone to do the work for her. She uses suggestions for improvement and follows through to make her work even better. No matter what is happening in class, she is always actively engaged and participates. Her work ethic is stellar and she is always kind and helpful to other students. The Jade Team is pleased to give this recognition to Kaitlyn Rodriguez.

Joshua Wright is a pleasure to have on the Jade Team. He is curious and always engaged in classes. His curiosity pushes him to exceed expectations and he consistently produces exemplary work. In addition to his academic strengths, he is kind and supportive to all the students in classes. He seeks to include everyone in class activities and will ask students who may be struggling to work with him. His interesting observations and perspectives keep us all smiling. We are happy to announce Josh Wright as Student of the Marking Period.

The Pearl Team selected Cheryl Folefack and Logan Scarpa.

Cheryl Folefack is both a hardworking student and a wonderful person. She is thoughtful and selfless, always asking, “how was your day” or “what are your plans for the weekend” with genuine interest. She has a creative spirit that brings a light to all of the work she completes. In her free time, she is a talented artist and creative writer. She always strives to do her best and the Pearl Team is thrilled to have her as our student of the marking period.

Logan Scarpa is an all-around great student and well-mannered young man. He is a pleasure to have in class and achieves academic success. Also Logan actively participates in school spirit days. When he is not in class, he plays percussion in the Jazz Band. He was even selected and played for the High School Pep band this year. In the spring, he plans on joining the track team. Logan is bright and friendly and the Pearl Team is proud to name Logan Student of the Marking Period.



