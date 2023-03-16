Open in App
Glen Rock, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hawthorne Mayor Working with Glen Rock, Ridgewood Mayors to Slow Traffic on Lincoln Avenue

By Rebecca Greene,

5 days ago

GLEN ROCK, NJ - The mayor of Glen Rock said she is working with the Hawthorne and Ridgewood mayors to reduce the speed on Lincoln Avenue to 25 mph.

"We've been exploring shared services together," Glen Rock Mayor Kristine Morieko said. "It's tough but maybe there's strength in numbers."

Ridgewood Mayor Paul Vigianos and Hawthorne Mayor John Lane are working with Morieko.

Morieko noted the death of a pedestrian recently and said police helped to apprehend the individual who struck the pedestrian.

The mayor spoke at the March 15 Glen Rock Council meeting.

