Pentagon officials claim alien mothership could send ships to Earth in draft research paper



O fficials at the Department of Defense claimed it is possible for aliens to send small probes to our solar system, and even to Earth, on missions similar to the ones conducted by NASA , according to a research report draft.

The draft was written by Sean Kirkpatrick , the director of the Pentagon’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, and Abraham Loeb, chairman of Harvard University’s astronomy department, last week. It centered on the physical constraints of unidentified aerial phenomena and claimed that a mothership already in the solar system could send probes to Earth.

RUSSIAN AIRCRAFT COLLIDES WITH UNMANNED US DRONE OVER THE BLACK SEA

"An artificial interstellar object could potentially be a parent craft that releases many small probes during its close passage to Earth, an operational construct not too dissimilar from NASA missions," the report said. "These ‘dandelion seeds’ could be separated from the parent craft by the tidal gravitational force of the Sun or by a maneuvering capability."

The paper suggested that the solar system had already been visited by its first interstellar traveler, referring to an exceptionally fast object detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope in Hawaii in October 2017. Its orbit was also different than those in Earth's solar system, leading scientists to believe that the object was pulled by other forces.

The object was named “Oumuamua,” the Hawaiian term for “scout,” which Loeb and Kirkpatrick claimed could be the mothership that sends the probes to planets. Another object was spotted three years later, in 2020. Neither object had a cometary tail, leading some scientists to believe they were artificial.

“With proper design, these tiny probes would reach the Earth or other solar system planets for exploration, as the parent craft passes by within a fraction of the Earth-Sun separation — just like ‘Oumuamua’ did,” the paper read. “Astronomers would not be able to notice the spray of mini-probes because they do not reflect enough sunlight for existing survey telescopes to notice them.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Pentagon established AARO in July 2022 to track flying objects and objects that move underwater and in space, especially those discovered around military bases and installations. Before his role as the leader of AARO, Kirkpatrick was the chief scientist at the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Missile and Space Intelligence Center.

The report, which was released on March 7, comes shortly after the United States returned to a discussion on UFOs after a Chinese spy balloon was found traveling over the U.S. last month. The balloon was eventually shot down off the coast of the Carolinas, but other balloons have been reported since.