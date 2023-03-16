Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Thousands of LA school district workers to hold 3-day strike

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m4pO8_0lKXIDiG00
FILE - A Los Angeles Unified School District bus driver walks past parked vehicles at a bus garage in Gardena, Calif., on Dec. 15, 2015. Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will strike for three days next week over stalled contract talks and teachers will join them, likely shutting down the nation's second-largest school system, union leaders announced Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will strike for three days next week over stalled contract talks and teachers will join them, likely shutting down the nation’s second-largest school system, union leaders announced Wednesday.

The strike was set to begin Tuesday. It was announced at a rally by the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff.

United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing 35,000 teachers, counselors and other staff, expressed solidarity.

“Educators will be joining our union siblings on the picket lines,” a UTLA tweet said.

Teachers waged a six-day strike in 2019 over pay and contract issues but schools remained open.

This time, schools would likely close and there wouldn’t be any access to virtual learning, Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in an email to parents on Monday.

“We would simply have no way of ensuring a safe and secure environment where teaching can take place,” Carvalho said.

On Wednesday, Carvalho accused the union of refusing to negotiate and said that he was prepared to meet “day and night” to prevent a strike, which he said would harm students already struggling to regain academic ground lost when classrooms were closed and they were forced to learn remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a news conference, he said averting a strike “will avoid keeping kids home, will avoid kids from going hungry in our community without access to the food they get in school.”

“We are calling on them to come to the table for staff and students, right now,” he said in a later statement.

The SEIU says district support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 per year and many live in poverty because of low pay or limited work hours while struggling with inflation and the high cost of housing in LA County. The union is asking for a 30% raise. Teachers want a 20% pay hike over two years.

The district has made what it called an historic offer to the SEIU of a $15 wage increase, some of it retroactive, and 9% in retention bonuses.

The strike has wide support among union members. Thousands of people, many dressed in red, rallied Wednesday outside City Hall, holding signs, chanting, and garnering support in the hours before the strike date was announced.

The district has more than 500,000 students. It serves Los Angeles and all or part of 25 other cities and unincorporated county areas.

SEIU members have been working without a contract since June 2020 and the contract for teachers expired in June 2022. The unions decided last week to stop accepting extensions to their contracts.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
4 killed in wrong-way crash on Southern California freeway
Chino Hills, CA2 days ago
LAPD officer and wife, parents of 2 sons, both being treated for cancer
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
High-Speed Pursuit Spans Multiple Counties, Female Suspects in Custody
Buena Park, CA7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Highly contagious norovirus outbreak causes an elementary school in Long Beach to close
Long Beach, CA4 days ago
Traffic collision leaves one dead, two injured in San Bernardino County
Upland, CA5 days ago
Man killed in Moreno Valley shooting
Moreno Valley, CA5 days ago
Authorities ID man killed at liquor store in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, CA8 days ago
Orange County man arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter
Brea, CA4 days ago
Family files suit accusing Montclair police of beating man inside his home
Montclair, CA8 days ago
Authorities identify woman killed in crash, allegedly by Palm Desert HS coach
Palm Desert, CA7 days ago
'Couple hundred' cases of stolen beer recovered by Fontana police
Fontana, CA4 days ago
Suspects sought in break-ins at 7 restaurants in Rancho Santa Margarita
Rancho Santa Margarita, CA9 days ago
Man hospitalized after stabbing at a Corona gym
Corona, CA6 days ago
Riverside County Sheriff Department Reports Two Arrested for Narcotics Sales/ Selling and Distributing Marijuana to a Minor in Temecula and around French Valley
Temecula, CA14 days ago
Don’t answer phone calls from these 5 area codes
Palmdale, CA15 days ago
Rain fills lake to overflowing
Canyon Lake, CA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy