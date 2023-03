Temperatures are falling quickly tonight, but the peak of the cold snap will happen overnight, Channel 9 Certified Meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

By Thursday afternoon, it’ll already start feeling warmer, Waldenberger said.

READ: Person dies in apartment fire in Orange County

A quick warmup will follow Friday with temperatures in the mid-80s.

However, another front and another chance of rain comes Saturday, followed by another cooldown Sunday.

READ: Most popular dog: French bulldog knocks Labradors off puppy pedestal

That’s expected to be the pattern for the time being – temperatures up and down with more frequent chances of rain, Waldenberger said.

He said Central Florida could use the rain, as some spots are more than 3 inches short on rainfall for the year.

READ: Here are the new characters you’ll soon be able to meet at Disney

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.