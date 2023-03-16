Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Troubleshooters: Warning about New Jersey-based shoe company Monkey Feet USA

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFT2p_0lKXHmNM00

Mothers across the country are sounding off on social media about a company called Monkey Feet USA.

It's a shoe company that marketed on Facebook and is now the subject of multiple complaints. The Facebook group has garnered over 14,000 members.

"Sometimes you could get shoes for $10," said Randee Kean of Mantua, Gloucester County.

Kean's now four-year-old daughter has been wearing Monkey Feet shoes since she was six months old.

Caitlin Maze of Warren, Pennsylvania has loved them for her son.

"The prices were awesome. They fit my kid perfectly."

But these customers say last year everything stopped. Nobody was getting shoes.

Customers say the owner, Rachael Dalfonzo, offered excuses and encouraged people to accept gift cards instead of refunds.

"I'm probably out about $600," said Kean. "I have $250 worth of gift cards that I can do nothing with because she's gone."

Dalfonzo has blamed the delays on manufacturer and supply chain issues.

But a manufacturer in China told the Troubleshooters Dalfonzo owes her thousands of dollars.

And records show at one point Dalfonzo and her husband owned a $3.3 million house in Naples in July 2021.

"And we're not getting our orders," said Kean.

Dalfonzo established Monkey Feet in New Jersey and then moved to Florida.

According to court documents in February 2023, Monkey Feet, Rachael and Eric Dalfonzo were evicted from their Naples warehouse and have a judgment against them for $255,000 in back rent and fees.

"We've seen the pictures of the shoes just sitting in her warehouse that she just abandoned and we paid for them," said Kean.

Monkey Feet has an "F" rating with the Florida and New Jersey Better Business Bureaus.

New Jersey's Division of Consumer Affairs has received 52 complaints since August of 2022. Fifteen of them were made anonymously and closed without further action. Thirty-seven are still open and under review.

And Florida's Attorney General has received 64 complaints and is actively investigating.

The Troubleshooters reached out to Dalfonzo who appears to be back in New Jersey but we received no response.

"Nobody can locate her. She's deleted everything," said Maze.

"I just want her to be accountable for what she did," said Kean.

"I would like an apology from her to all of us moms, and I want to see some justice," said Maze.

Monkey Feet customers say the Dalfonzo's sold a lot of pre-orders and they say they learned after the fact that some payment services like PayPal do not cover or protect pre-orders.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
How much it costs to get a haircut in New Jersey
New York City, NY1 day ago
This Is Hands Down The Craziest Coffee Shop In New Jersey
Swedesboro, NJ1 day ago
Leading food chain opens another new store in New Jersey
Rockaway, NJ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Amazing! The Oldest Railroad Station in New Jersey Among Oldest in America
Berlin, NJ1 day ago
Church reduced to burned-out shell after massive 8-alarm fire in Florence Twp., New Jersey
Florence Township, NJ4 hours ago
This was voted the number one wedding venue in NJ
East Brunswick, NJ1 day ago
Take a Look at New Jersey’s Most Incredibly Delicious Breakfast Spot
Jersey City, NJ1 day ago
Be Kind: Help NJ girl with cerebral palsy win new adaptive bike
Lakewood Township, NJ10 hours ago
Massive 8-alarm fire destroys church in Florence Township, New Jersey
Florence Township, NJ7 hours ago
This Unique New Jersey Flea Market is a Must-Visit
Pilesgrove, NJ2 days ago
NJ mom reported by military official for post objecting to 'polysexual' poster at child's school: lawsuit
Burlington, NJ2 days ago
Is NJ's 'Best Burger' Overhyped?
Hackensack, NJ1 day ago
Burger chain closes N.J. location 6 months after opening
Cherry Hill, NJ3 days ago
NEXT Weather: New Jersey under Red Flag Warning
Atlantic City, NJ2 days ago
Massive NJ brush fire started by burning debris in yard, cops say
West Milford, NJ2 days ago
Amazing – the very last drive-in movie theater in New Jersey
Vineland, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy