Packers fans give their two cents: 'If he wants to leave, he can go'

With news that Aaron Rodger intends to play New York, Packers fans say they're ready to board the Love train.

At 4th Quarters, a decked out packers bar on 13th and Keefe, fans said they're ready for change.

Robert Hudson was sitting at the bar on Wednesday. He said he's seen plenty of quarterbacks come and go.

"I won't tell my age, but I was back there with Bart Starr," Hudson said. "I've seen all the drama and all the changes."

Hudson says he's once again ready to see the next game plan come to fruition.

"I think it went on for too long for one thing, it's making him look bad now," Hudson said of the Rodgers drama. "But the fact, how he has performed and how he came on in the last year or two, let him go. Let's move on."

Hudson's opinion was shared by many fans after Rodgers made his intentions clear on Wednesday.

"I think I'm happy to see him go because we haven't been doing so good," said Kimberly Peavy who was also at 4th Quarters.

On the other side of the city at Oscar's Pub and Grille on Pierce, fans had similar thoughts.

"If he wants to leave, he can go," Dontae Fleming said.

Even the owner at the pub, Oscar Casteneda, said he doesn't think the star quarterback packing up will even impact Sunday Business.

"I don't think it will affect us. The Packers fans are the Packers fans. They're not fans for Aaron Rodgers, they're fans for the Packers," Casteneda said.

Now everyone is falling head over heels for Love.

"I'm excited for anything new, we may just make the playoffs," Hudson said.

Peavy said, "I don't mind change so I'm excited to see how Jordan is going to evolve and what kind of year we'll have."

Fleming is hoping Packer nation takes a chance on Love.

"New face, new talents, let's see what he's got," Fleming said.

Business owners, fans react to Aaron Rodgers departure

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers' decision to stay or leave the Green Bay Packers has been weighing on fans, and business owners alike. We have reaction from Packers fans at the Green and Gold Zone in West Allis.

Many say it feels like a re-run of the Favre era, and are ready to move on from Rodgers.

But whether you were shopping, working or Rodgers’ doppelgänger in Germany, no one could stop talking about #12’s future.

Andrew Hundt, owner of the Green and Gold Zone in West Allis said, “I’m still unclear, even though he said he… ‘wanted to make it perfectly clear.”’

Hundt bleeds Green and Gold, and wants the best for the team. “Whoever decides to play for the Packers as our quarterback, I hope he comes to practice," he said.

Others agreed. One fan said, “He started doing it last year and now they’re doing it again this year. I just think it's time for him to go!”

Packers fan Neil Peterson said Rodgers, “Seems to feel as though he’s entitled to set the stage after all who owns the team?!”

Even Frank, a Packer fan in Munich, Germany who grew notoriety for his incredible resemblance to Aaron Rodgers at the Packer game in 2021 and again at the London Games, is ready to move on to Jordan Love. “I’m quite looking forward to seeing him play and follow in the steps of his future quarterback," said the doppelgänger.

Frank does not use his last name because of how popular he has become. The software engineer makes personalized Cameo’s on the side, in hopes that he will get back to a Green Bay Packers home game again.

We asked if the news will change his allegiance, now that Rodgers may soon become a New York Jet. He replied, “Not at all. I will still be a Packers fan.”

Other fans we spoke to today in West Allis agreed with Frank, it is time to move on to Jordan Love. “That’s all you can do give him a chance.”

Peterson said, “I think he’s been around long enough and he should be given an opportunity to play.”

Another fan told us that Love “Proved it in the games that he has played he’s made touchdowns. Everybody’s gotta start somewhere.”

Meanwhile, Hundt is already thinking about how he is going to deeply discount the last 50 Rodgers jerseys he has left in his store. He tells us they have not been selling well, “Not for the last year.” Hundt says when Favre left for the Jets 15 years ago, he had about 1,000 #4 jerseys no one wanted. But, he will not officially discount #12 jerseys, until it is really official.

He already has put an order in for Jordan Love’s #10 jersey. “I’m gonna try to get them in as soon as possible," he said.

Hundt says when Favre left for the jets 15 years ago, he had about 1,000 #4 jerseys no one wanted.

Fans are ready to turn the leaf on a new era, for America’s Team and favorite past-time.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip