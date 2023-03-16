Open in App
Copperas Cove, TX
See more from this location?
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Big Joe Lombardi, the voice of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs, has passed away.

By Lauren Adams,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nhojb_0lKXEdbs00

Last week, Big Joe Lombardi passed away — the voice of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs for nearly half a century.

Now, the family is raising funds to cover the funeral and other costs.

Lauren Adams talked to a family-friend, who says they’ll use leftover money to help other broadcasting students.

Big Joe Lombardi has been a sports announcer for Copperas Cove football for 45 years. He has left a hole in the hearts of many.

“He’s like a brother to me. It’s very difficult," Myrna Banzon said.

Banzon has known Joe’s widow, Sherry, for years. She felt the need to start a GoFund Me to help cover costs.

“They need help paying for the funeral. Joe has an insurance policy from the 80's — so it’s not really much."

They’ve raised nearly $4,000 so far, and are hoping to reach $20,000 total.

Any funds left over after medical and funeral expenses will go to start a scholarship for students who want to go into broadcasting — so Big Joe’s name and legacy can live on.

“45 years is a long time — especially for those who go to the stadium and hear him say ‘Go Dawgs’. They’re going to miss that a lot," Banzon said.

The public is invited to a memorial service on Monday, Mar. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Copperas Cove High School Bulldawg Gymnasium.

GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Sherry Hoffpauir by Myrna Banzon : Big Joe Lombardi 2023 (gofundme.com)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Copperas Cove, TX newsLocal Copperas Cove, TX
'A legacy': Copperas Cove family helping firefighters in honor of late son
Copperas Cove, TX8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
'Unidos': Waco PD reaching out to Spanish-speaking community members
Waco, TX6 days ago
Deaf Baylor student shares how cochlear implant changed her life
Waco, TX4 days ago
Killeen BBQ restaurant set to reopen after pandemic forced their doors closed.
Killeen, TX4 days ago
Teacher finds Houston home demolished right before moving in
Houston, TX7 days ago
Bell County: Police identify drowned fisherman recovered at Northpoint Marina
Temple, TX4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump set to hold first campaign rally in Waco
Waco, TX3 days ago
Houston police say driver charged with murder was intoxicated, toddler killed
Houston, TX7 days ago
Killeen is one of the top cities in the U.S. closing the gender wage gap
Killeen, TX3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy