Big Joe Lombardi, the voice of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs, has passed away.

Last week, Big Joe Lombardi passed away — the voice of the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs for nearly half a century.

Now, the family is raising funds to cover the funeral and other costs.

Lauren Adams talked to a family-friend, who says they’ll use leftover money to help other broadcasting students.

Big Joe Lombardi has been a sports announcer for Copperas Cove football for 45 years. He has left a hole in the hearts of many.

“He’s like a brother to me. It’s very difficult," Myrna Banzon said.

Banzon has known Joe’s widow, Sherry, for years. She felt the need to start a GoFund Me to help cover costs.

“They need help paying for the funeral. Joe has an insurance policy from the 80's — so it’s not really much."

They’ve raised nearly $4,000 so far, and are hoping to reach $20,000 total.

Any funds left over after medical and funeral expenses will go to start a scholarship for students who want to go into broadcasting — so Big Joe’s name and legacy can live on.

“45 years is a long time — especially for those who go to the stadium and hear him say ‘Go Dawgs’. They’re going to miss that a lot," Banzon said.

The public is invited to a memorial service on Monday, Mar. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Copperas Cove High School Bulldawg Gymnasium.

GoFundMe: Fundraiser for Sherry Hoffpauir by Myrna Banzon : Big Joe Lombardi 2023 (gofundme.com)