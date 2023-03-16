Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seattle Seahawks earn an A grade for early free-agency moves so far

By Liz Mathews,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acHwU_0lKXCj7U00

Free agency officially kicked off on Wednesday and the Seattle Seahawks have already earned themselves an A grade from CBS Sports for their early offseason moves.

Seattle locked down quarterback Geno Smith ahead of the new league year and made a big splash Monday, agreeing to terms with former Broncos defensive tackle Dre’mont Jones.

“Not to mention Seattle also took another key asset from the Broncos in defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, whom they signed on a three-year deal for $51.5 million on Monday, according to NFL Media,” writes Garrett Podell. “The 26-year-old has recorded a minimum of 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss in every season since 2020 after shifting to the defensive end spot from defensive tackle after his rookie year in 2019. Last season, Jones had a career year with 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss.

“The Seahawks are a good draft away from becoming a long-term contender in the NFC. ”

The Seahawks also lured back former Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed for another stint in Seattle.

Free agency has just gotten underway and coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider likely aren’t finished just yet.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Seahawks Free Agency starting to shape NFL Draft outlook
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Tyler Lockett reacts to Seahawks releasing Al Woods
Seattle, WA4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One massive piece still missing from Cowboys’ 2023 roster
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Instant analysis of the Eagles signing Bears free agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow
Philadelphia, PA6 hours ago
Ken Griffey Jr. set to be fourth-highest paid player by Reds in 2023
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO1 day ago
Cowboys to sign Chiefs free agent RB Ronald Jones
Dallas, TX4 hours ago
Former Georgia WR signs deal with Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Cowboys sign free agent OL Chuma Edoga
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Kyrie Irving explained why he had such an awkward failed jersey swap with Dillon Brooks
Memphis, TN7 hours ago
Chiefs Check-in: Recruitment of DeAndre Hopkins begins
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
Cowboys sign Ronald Jones, add RB depth ahead of draft
Dallas, TX2 hours ago
WATCH: Panthers great Cam Newton throws at Auburn Pro Day
Auburn, AL1 hour ago
Bengals nab one of this year's most interesting weapons in Mel Kiper's new mock
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
Eagles reload in the trenches in Mel Kiper's post free agency mock draft
Philadelphia, PA7 hours ago
Saints send WR coach Kodi Burns to Xavier Hutchinson's Iowa State pro day
Ames, IA4 hours ago
Colts present at Iowa State pro day
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
Browns sign former Bears LB Matthew Adams
Cleveland, OH4 hours ago
Cleveland Browns reportedly interested in trading for Jerry Jeudy
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Here's who will represent the Panthers at QB pro days
Charlotte, NC4 hours ago
Colts trade up for Will Levis in Mel Kiper mock draft 3.0
Indianapolis, IN4 hours ago
Report: Eagles expected to hire Eastern Michigan assistant Taver Johnson
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy