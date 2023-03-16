Open in App
Buffalo, NY
Evgeny Kuznetsov’s SO goal propels Capitals over Sabres

By Sportsnaut,

5 days ago

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, including the deciding goal in the shootout and the Washington Capitals rallied for a 5-4 win against the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals, who won for the second time in their past three games. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves and stopped two in the shootout.

Peyton Krebs had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 35 saves for the Sabres, who are 1-0-2 in their past three after losing five of six in regulation.

Ilya Lyubushkin gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the first period, firing a wrist shot from high above the right circle past a screened Lindgren to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

JJ Peterka made it to 2-0 at 8:50 on a 2-on-1. Jack Quinn toe-dragged from the right circle into the slot and got the puck over to Peterka, who snapped it in from the doorstep.

Oshie cut it to 2-1 on the power play at 10:03. Alex Ovechkin faked a shot from the left circle before sending a quick pass to Dylan Strome in front. Strome’s shot hit the left post but Oshie was there to clean up the rebound.

Tyson Jost pushed it to 3-1 at 18:06. Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt won a battle in the neutral zone and Jost was first to the loose puck inside the Capitals’ zone, scoring from the high slot.

Kuznetsov narrowed it to 3-2 at 1:32 of the third period from the high slot.

That gave the Capitals life, as they jumped out to a 9-0 shot advantage four minutes into the frame, leading Buffalo coach Don Granato to call his timeout.

Zemgus Girgensons put the Sabres ahead 4-2 at 5:22 on a one-timer from the slot off a backhand feed from Krebs behind the net.

Ovechkin deflected a Trevor van Riemsdyk point shot to bring the Capitals to within 4-3 at 10:30.

With Lindgren pulled for the extra attacker, Tom Wilson tied it from the bottom of the left circle on the power play at 18:52.

–Field Level Media

