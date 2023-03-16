Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
Orlando Brown Jr. lands historic contract with the Cincinnati Bengals

By Vincent Frank,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QVhUR_0lKXBMyg00

The top remaining NFL free agent on the market, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., has found a home .

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media , the four-time Pro Bowl performer has landed a massive four-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

  • Orlando Brown Jr. contract details: 4 years, $64.09 million with $31 million signing bonus

That $31 million at signing is the most for an offensive tackle in the history of the NFL. To say that this is a massive move for the Bengals would be an understatement.

Cincinnati is not only committing to Brown Jr. long-term, but also a ton of capital to protect franchise quarterback Joe Burrow . In reality, this is a change from the Bengals’ standard operating procedure. They tend not to spend a ton of cash on big-time free agents. That’s now obviously changed.

A second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018, Brown Jr. spent the past two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs protecting P atrick Mahomes’ blindside.

Related: Grading NFL free agent signings

It was a shock that the defending Super Bowl champions opted against placing the franchise tag on Orlando Brown ahead of the start of free agency. After all, he’s earned four consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and is just 26 years old.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brown Jr. has placed in the top half of starting NFL left tackles in four of the past five seasons. He’s a truly elite left tackle.

