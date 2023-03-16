Open in App
Chicago, IL
670 The Score

Source: Bears to sign quarterback PJ Walker on a 2-year deal

By Chris Emma,

5 days ago

(670 The Score) The Bears will sign quarterback PJ Walker on a two-year deal, a source said Wednesday night. The contract will become official pending a physical.

The 28-year-old Walker has played in 15 games over three NFL seasons with the Panthers, making seven career starts. He has completed 57.5% of his passes for five touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Walker will bring depth for the Bears at quarterback behind third-year starter Justin Fields and alongside veteran reserve Trevor Siemian, who has one year remaining on his current contract with the team. Chicago played four quarterbacks in 2022 -- Fields, Siemian, Nathan Peterman and Tad Boyle.

The Bears haven't yet confirmed their agreement with Walker.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

