Well, not one, not two, but three sets of Spartans are going for the gold this week. The boys and girls basketball teams, as well as the girls hockey team, are all just one win away from being crowned champions.

“It’s a great time to be a Spartan,” St. Mary’s girls basketball coach and athletic director Jeff Newhall said.

Newhall credits the school’s culture for the success.

“I do think it’s a culture thing, and we’re blessed to have good kids across all of the sports teams,” Newhall said.

Let’s just say boys basketball head coach David Brown agrees.

“The St. Mary’s culture is – who’s going to win a state championship next?” Brown said. “It’s great for the whole school.”

He elaborated on the friendly competition between Spartans, even citing St. Mary’s Super Bowl victory this past fall.

“It’s always a battle amongst the students of who’s going to win the next one,” Brown said. “The football team won one in the fall, and now we have an opportunity to get three this weekend… still a lot of work to be done, though.”

It’s been 16 years since a St. Mary’s sports team hasn’t won a state title. This weekend, here’s to a few more.

The girls hockey team ties its skates Sunday at the TD Garden with puck-drop set for 7:30 p.m. against Shrewsbury. The basketball teams will go for glory at the Tsongas Center in Lowell with dates and times to be announced.

